Where Was ‘Take Me Back for Christmas’ Filmed? See Cast Stories & Locations

The Hallmark Channel’s newest movie, “Take me Back for Christmas,” premieres on Saturday, July 15, at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. The movie stars Vanessa Lengies and Corey Sevier. Read on to learn all about where it was filmed and see behind-the-scenes stories from the cast.

‘Take Me Back for Christmas’ Was Filmed in Canada

Originally titled “The Christmas Reboot,” “Take Me Back for Christmas” changed from its working title to the actual title later than usual. In fact, when Heavy originally reported on the Christmas in July schedule, the movie — which was filmed in Canada — was still being referred to by Hallmark as “The Christmas Reboot.”

The movie is a Vortex production, which is a production company based in Ontario, Canada.

The movie was filmed right around Christmas time, so if you think it has an authentic Christmas feeling, that’s why! According to CN Casting, the movie was wrapped on December 16, 2022, in Ontario, Canada.

In an interview with Harlton Empire, Lengies said they only had 13 days to film the movie, which was particularly challenging.

“That required being at the highest highs and the lowest lows on the turn of a dime, non stop,” she said. “A challenge I truly loved, however!”

She said the hockey sequence was one of her favorite scenes.

“Being outside on a rink in the Canadian winter brought me back to my childhood,” she said. “We also had a lot of fun playing around in the scene where Corey cooks the dinner for the Christmas meal kits, mostly because we got to actually eat the final dinner and it was delicious, true holiday flavor perfection!”

Sevier told Harlton Empire that this movie was unique for him because he was involved with every facet of the movie, since he directed it and his wife wrote the script.

In an interview with the Suspenders Unbuttoned Podcast, Lengies and Sevier mentioned having filmed an episode of “Lassie” together, and that they had made a “Then and Now” picture of the two of them. She posted it on her social media.

Remember this!? Well, Corey and I did it again! “Take Me Back for Christmas” coming to @hallmarkchannel July 15th #ChristmasInJuly https://t.co/b1bDV1ounW — VANESSA LENGIES (@littlelengies) June 29, 2023

Meet the Cast

Hallmark’s movie synopsis reads:

Renée (Lengies) always dreamed of starting her own business but when her mom got sick, she and her husband Aaron (Sevier) moved back to the suburbs to care for her and were forced to put their dreams on hold. Now 10 years later, she is officially stuck in a rut with mounting bills and a dead-end job putting pressure on her normally happy marriage. After a particularly disheartening day working at a local gift shop, an elf running the Santa display offers to grant Renée a Christmas wish. Although skeptical, her exasperation gets the best of her, and she wishes for a different life…only to wake up in a New York City high rise as CEO of one of the most successful meal kit delivery companies in the world. To top it all off, her mom is still alive. It looks like her wish came true and her new reality is seemingly perfect, except for one thing – she is no longer married to Aaron. In a desperate attempt to win him back, Renée hires Aaron, now a successful chef, to develop a Christmas dinner meal kit benefiting local food banks. With her new plan in place, she and Aaron begin to fall in love all over again, bringing her one step closer to “having it all.” But as complications arise in this new reality and the clock ticks closer to Christmas Eve, Renée is forced to ask herself if going back is the key to moving forward in life and love.

Vanessa Lengies, who portrays Renee, began her career in Canadian TV with appearances on a variety of children’s shows, according to her bio. She provided the voice for Emily in the PBS animated series “Arthur.” In 2000, she landed the main role in the Showtime film “Ratz.” She has most recently been involved with the “Turner and Hooch” series and recently finished filming “The True Meaning of Christmas.” She also made an appearance in the holiday film “A Date Before Christmas.” Prior to that, she had a leading role in the Fox drama “Second Chances.”

Corey Sevier plays Aaron. According to his bio, he’s an actor from Canada, widely recognized for his portrayal of Gabriel McKay on the Fox series “North Shore,” as well as his role as Timmy Cabot in “Lassie.” Sevier has made guest appearances in several TV series, including “Psych,” “CSI: Miami,” “Smallville,” “Supernatural,” and “Murdoch Mysteries.” He had recurring roles as Seth Gunderson in the Hallmark Channel original series “Debbie Macomber’s Cedar Cove” and as David Hudson in ABC’s “Mistresses.”]

Also starring in the movie, according to Hallmark’s press statement, are:

Paula Boudreau (Maria)

Kimberly-Ann Truong (Elf)

Brynn Godenir (Tasha)

Miguel Rivas (Jerry)

Gerry Mendicino (Jeff)

Moni Ogunsuyi (Ashley)

