Where Was ‘The Holiday Stocking’ Filmed? See Cast Stories & Locations

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ newest movie, “The Holiday Stocking”, premieres on Saturday, December 3, at 10 p.m. Eastern/9 p.m. Central. The movie stars Tamala Jones, Nadine Ellis, and B.J. Britt. Here are all the details you need to know about where it was filmed and the cast bringing the movie to life.

‘The Holiday Stocking’ Was Filmed in Utah

This is the first Christmas movie in the Mahogany franchise.

“This is such a beautiful story,” said B.J. Britt in an “On Location” video for Hallmark.

He continued: “So much emotion, so much love, so much family, so much giving.”

The AllCasting website posted a casting call looking for talent for filming the movie in Salt Lake City, Utah, from September 12-30. The pay was listed at $1,088 per day, up to a maximum of $21,760.

The movie is also listed on the Utah Film Commission website. The Utah Film Commission notes that Utah’s “remarkable scenery has always inspired great storytelling. Discover the films and locations that make Utah a favorite destination for filmmakers. You’ll soon learn why we say Utah. America’s Film Set.”

You can even explore some filming locations on their website.

Nadine Ellis shared her excitement about the movie when she shared this photo that was taken during the Countdown to Christmas Hallmark event.

“Once upon a time, there was a family by the name of Holiday, with a rich tradition involving a ‘Holiday Stocking’ and fabulous siblings. Yup, it’s Christmas time!!” she wrote.

Tamala Jones also had her share of excitement, writing: “Next Saturday (Dec. 3rd) continue your #CountdownToChristmas with the FIRST EVER @hallmarkmahogany ‘s #ChristmasMovie 📽: #TheHolidayStocking ❄️⛄️🎄‼️..”

B.J. Britt shared the news on his Instagram recently too, writing: “Excited to share the cover of @tvguide with these two beautiful ladies!💚🤗”

Meet the Cast

According to IMDb, the movie synopsis reads: “New angel R.J. returns to earth as a stranger and has the chance to help his sisters to reconcile, something he didn’t accomplish in his lifetime.”

Tamala Reneé Jones (Marlow) is a well-known actress whose notable roles include the movies “Booty Call,” “The Wood,” “Kingdom Come,” “The Brothers,” and “What Men Want,” according to IMDb. Some of her notable TV roles include Tina, a recurrent character on “Veronica’s Closet,” Bobbi Seawright on “For Your Love,” and Lanie Parish on “Castle,” which aired on ABC.

Nadine Ellis (Dani) is known for “Hairspray” (2007), “Iron Man 2” (2010), and “500 Days of Summer” (2009,) according to IMDb.

BJ Britt is RJ. According to his bio, he’s notable roles include “Peaceful Warrior” opposite Nick Nolte, “Heaven Falls,” “10 Things I Hate About Life,” “Vampires Suck,” “Being Mary Jane,” “Agents of SHIELD,” “Rediscovering Christmas,” “A Million Little Things,” “One Tree Hill,” and more.

Mykelti Williamson (Robert) has a cameo in the movie, Hallmark shared. According to IMDb, his many roles include “Law & Order: Organized Crime,” “Butter,” “North of the 10,” “The 24th,” “Emperor,” “Lethal Weapon” TV series, “Forrest Gump,” “The Purge: Election Year,” “Fences,” “Heat,” “The Fugitive,” and much more.

Also starring in the movie are:

Karon Riley (Wilson)

Sariah Gerald (Gia)

Mykelti Williamson (Robert)

Briana Prince (Theresa)

Mary Fanning Driggs (Sarial)

Exie Booker (Stefon)

Karina Segua (Tracy)

Cheryl Vienna (Mrs. Whitlock)

Tito Livas (Kordell)

Ahasie Clinton Bradt (Jamal)

Sabrina Cofield (Sarah)

Journey Stuart (Young Robert)

Merci-Ann Wisdom (Young Dani)

Cassiopeia Dunlap (Young Marlow)

Dorothy Minor (Ms. Thronton)

Surae Chinn (Veronica)

Lonzo Liggins (Frank)

READ NEXT: Hallmark Reveals Countdown to Christmas Lineup