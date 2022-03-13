Where Was ‘The Presence of Love’ Filmed? See Cast & Locations

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries is premiering its latest movie on Sunday, March 13, called “The Presence of Love.” The movie stars Eloise Mumford and Julian Morris. Read on to learn all about where the movie was filmed and see behind-the-scenes stories from the cast.

If you miss the premiere, you can catch the movie again on March 16 (5 p.m. Eastern), March 18 (9 p.m.), March 25 (7 p.m.), April 3 (5 p.m.), or April 5 (7 p.m.)

‘The Presence of Love’ Was Filmed in England

Although many Hallmark movies are filmed in Canada, “The Presence of Love” is an exception. This movie was filmed on location in Cornwall, England, according to Crown Media’s press statement. It’s not clear why this is airing on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries as opposed to The Hallmark Channel, since it’s a romance-focused movie that was filmed in a more exotic location.

The movie was filmed in England in December. Mumford shared this video while she was filming in Cornwall and wrote, “Thing that are magic.”

She tagged this photo in Cornwall on December 18, 2021, and wrote about her experience.

She said: “filming in England these last few weeks has been the wildest ride. but through it i have witnessed the best of humans: i have been held by so many hearts, been tenderly supported by so many tiny and huge acts of kindness in moments when i truly needed it. i cannot thank the tremendous crew of this film enough, a group of humans who held me up, day after day, their gentle, selfless gestures of compassion pulling me through. i don’t quite have words for how much it meant to me. and then there are the strangers i will never get the chance to adequately thank: the only thing i can do is let my gratitude ripple out and out, let their compassion fuel my own. may i never stop paying this kindness forward. may the tiny acts of kindness we are all capable of buoy each other in this world, over and over and over.”

Her post referenced how she had her appendix taken out on December 8 in England.

She also shared this stunning photo while filming.

Meet the Cast

The synopsis for the movie reads: “Adjunct professor Joss travels to England to visit the farm where her late mother grew up and bonds with single-father, Daniel, whose family now runs it.”

Eloise Mumford is Joss. Mumford’s credits include “The Right Stuff” (Trudy, TV series), “The Baker’s Son” (Annie), “Chicago Fire” (Hope), “A Veteran’s Christmas,” “Fifty Shades” movie series (Kate), “Just in Time for Christmas,” “Christmas with Holly,” “The River,” “Lone Star,” “Crash,” and more. She just starred in “One December Night” over the Christmas season.

Julian Morris is Daniel. His credits include “The Morning Show,” “The Good Fight,” “Little Women” (John Brooke in the 2017 series), “Man in an Orange Shirt,” “Pretty Little Liars” (Wren Kingston in 22 episodes), “Hand of God” (Rev. Paul Curtis in 20 episodes), “New Girl” (Ryan), “Once Upon a Time” (Prince Phillip), “Men at Work,” “My Generation” (Anders), “24” (Agent Owen in 2010), “ER” (Dr. Andrew Wade), “Young Arthur,” “Fish” (Carl), and more. This past Christmas season, he starred in “A Royal Queen’s Christmas.”

In December 2021, Morris came out as gay, EW reported. He shared an Instagram post where he celebrated 18 years with his partner, Landon Ross.

Samantha Bond is Merryn. She’s perhaps best known as Lady Rosamund Painswick for 18 episodes of “Downtown Abbey,” or for the four “James Bond” movies where she played Miss Moneypenny. She also played Queen Elizabeth II in both “The Queen: Us and Them” in 2009 and “The Queen and I” in 2018.

Her many other credits include “The Kindred,” “School’s Out Forever,” “Silent Witness,” “Cold Blood,” “The Queen and I,” “Election Spy” (Diana), “A Royal Winter,” “Murdoch Mysteries,” “Home Fires” (Frances), “Outnumbered” (Angela for 10 episodes), “Midsomer Murders,” “Marple,” “Distant Shores’ (Lisa Shore for 12 episodes), “Fanny Hill,” “Donovan” (Kate Donovan), “Canterbury Tales,” “NCS Manhunt” (DS Maureen Picasso), “Brand Spanking New Show” (Miss Moneypence for 12 episodes), “The Bookfair Murders,” “Under the Moon,” “Tears Before Bedtime,” “The Ginger Tree,” “Rumpole of the Baile,” “Mansfield Park,” and more.

Also starring are:

Amy Sharp (Tegan)

Amanda Blake (Gwen)

Anand Desai-Barochia (Felix)

Ellie Nunn (Isabelle)

June B. Wilde (Robyn)

Sarah Corbridge (Carol)

Molly Hanson (Mrs. Whitten)

Amiirah Davis (Lily)

Emma Young (Natalie)

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s March 2022 Movie Lineup