‘The Professional Bridesmaid’ Behind-the-Scenes: Cast Stories & Filming Locations

The Hallmark Channel’s newest movie, “The Professional Bridesmaid,” premieres on Saturday April 8, at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. The movie stars Hunter King and Chandler Massey. Read on to learn more behind-the-scenes stories from “The Professional Bridesmaid,” including where it was filmed and all about the cast.

‘The Professional Bridesmaid’ Was Filmed in Vancouver, Canada

The new Hallmark movie was filmed in the Vancover, British Columbia, region of Canada. It’s directed by Peter Benson, and you can see him pictured below with the director of photography, Pieter Stathis, as they wrapped filming. One of the tags in the post is #vancouverfilm.

Part of the movie was also filmed in Langley, which is about 45 minutes away from Vancouver.

Stathis wrote in an Instagram post with some behind-the-scenes pictures: “So fortunate to be collaborating again with director @peterbenson889 and AD @kevspeck on ‘Professional Bridesmaid.'”

They also filmed in Maple Ridge, which is a little to the north of Langley.

“Sidewalk scooter rig ready to roll with @hunterking,” Stathis wrote in another post.

While in Maple Ridge, one of their filming locations was at a restaurant called Chameleon, which Stathis tagged in a post.

Williams Park was also another location where filming happened.

“’Professional Bridesmaid’ — groomsmen to the stars — huge appreciation to my camera, lighting and grip crew,” Stathis shared in another post tagged in Williams Park.

Stathis also shared an inside look at the equipment they used.

“Behold the dolly riser — an under appreciated overachiever,” he shared in another post.

In this next post, he shared an impressive action shot made with a scooter rig.

Meet the Cast

Hallmark’s synopsis reads:

Years ago, Maggie Bailey (King) realized she had a particular skill set for being an ace bridesmaid – and she went pro. Now she uses her talents to help brides navigate the tricky emotional and social dynamics that go along with planning their big day in addition to the practical. Her latest client, Alexis Shepard (Francesca Bianchi,”A Million Little Things”), is the daughter of Columbus’ mayor who is up for reelection. Alexis’ wedding promises to be the event of the summer with lots of scrutiny, so the mayor’s team hires Maggie to join the bridal party and help keep everything on track. But no one can know that Maggie is a hired bridesmaid, so she is introduced as Alexis’ old friend Maisie. Unfortunately, Henry Whittington (Massey), an ambitious local reporter assigned to the society story is sniffing around hoping to get close to the mayor for a scoop on the pending development of local park land. To pull off her assignment, Maggie must coordinate three unhelpful bridesmaids, and keep Henry focused on the wedding while hiding her identity, even as she begins to grow closer to him.

Chandler Massey plays Henry in the movie, but in real life, and according to this bio, he was born and raised with his two younger brothers in Atlanta, Georgia. He relocated to Los Angeles in 2009 to attend UCLA and early in his studies, he landed the part of Will Horton on the NBC’s “Days of Our Lives.” He received four Daytime Emmy nominations and three wins for Outstanding Young Actor in a Drama Series. He also stars in “Days of our Lives: Beyond Salem.” Additional works include “Bad Judge” and the suspense film “Hide in the Light.”

On March 22, photographer Kimhymesphotography on Instagram posted Massey’s engagement photos.

Hunter King plays Maggie in the movie. According to her bio, King was the lead in the ABC comedy pilot “Prospect.” Recently, she completed filming the lead in the independent film “Give Me Your Eyes.” She’s also starred in the Hallmark Channel original film “Hidden Gems,” along with “Nikki & Nora: Sister Sleuths” for Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

She was also the lead in Hallmark’s “A Royal Corgi Christmas.”

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s April 2023 Lineup of New Movies