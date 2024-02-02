‘The Way Home’ Season 2 Episode 3 Spoilers: Sneak Peeks Include Major Reveal

Season 2 episode 3 of Hallmark’s hit series, “The Way Home,” premieres on Sunday night, February 4. With so many mysteries to be solved, fans are already reading through episode descriptions, trailers, and photos from the new episode to get any clues they can find. One video gave away a major clue about Jacob.

Note: There will be spoilers for season 2 episode 3 in this story.

‘The Way Home’ Season 2 Episode 3 Title, Synopsis & Trailer

Hallmark has one press release available so far for episode 3. The episode is called “When You Were Young” and the headline of the press release reads: “New information about Jacob is learned in the past while memories of younger days lead to accepting the present in ‘The Way Home.'”

You can watch the official trailer below.

Play

The description in the press release reads:

Hard truths about the reality of growing up lead to reflections on the past in the “When You Were Young” episode of “The Way Home,” Hallmark Channel’s critically acclaimed, hit series premiering Sunday, February 4 (9 p.m. ET/PT), and streaming the next day on Hallmark Movies Now… Kat’s (Leigh) time in 1814 brings to light new information about Jacob she must come to terms with. When Del (MacDowell) takes in the horse who shows up at Landry farm, the joy it brings helps her reconnect with the inner child she thought was lost. Meanwhile, Elliot (Williams) and Kat reach a new understanding and try to move forward as he finds himself once again advising her and Alice (Laflamme-Snow) about their journeys to the past.

One Sneak Peek for ‘The Way Home’ Gave a Major Reveal About Jacob

Hallmark released a sneak peek video for “The Way Home” season 2 episode 3, but the video is now difficult to find. At the very least it was posted on YouTube, but it might have also airead on TV. It gave away a major spoiler about Jacob. Some fans recorded the video and shared it on social media platforms in a variety of places, including in a public “The Way Home” Facebook group here and also in a tweet.

The video gives away a major spoiler about Jacob, so only keep reading if you are OK learning what was shared.

The video shows Kat and Elliot talking, presumably after Kat returned from her latest trip back in time to 1814. In it, she explains to Elliot that Jacob is grown up and “delivering a ship for the war.” We also learn that Jacob is engaged. Of course, fans are already debating this conversation and wondering if this is truly the Jacob or simply someone with the same name.

Hallmark posted another sneak peek for the episode, which you can watch below, and this one is also interesting but has less explosive information.

Play

In this video, Alice is aware of what’s going on with the land, but Kat still doesn’t know. When Del goes out for a walk on her land, she sees the black horse again. But this time, the horse approaches and lets her touch and pet it.

See Photos from Episode 3

Here are some photos from the new episode released by Hallmark.

First are photos from Kat’s trip back in time.

Next are photos from Del’s reunion with the mysterious horse.

One photo shows Alice and Elliot.

And it looks like we will see another Jacob and Elliot flashback too.

“The Way Home” airs on Sunday night, February 4.

