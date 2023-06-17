‘The Wedding Contract’ Behind-the-Scenes: Filming Locations & Cast

The Hallmark Channel’s newest movie, “The Wedding Contract,” premieres on Saturday, June 17, at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. The movie stars Becca Tobin and Jake Epstein. Read on to learn behind-the-scenes stories, including where the movie was filmed and the cast involved.

‘The Wedding Contract’ Was Filmed in Vancouver, Canada

According to the ACFC, a union local to British Columbia, “The Wedding Contract” was filmed between March 20, 2023 and April 10, 2023 in the Vancouver region of Canada.

Tobin posted a series of selfies during her time on set. She also spent time with family while she was filming.

Meet the Cast

Hallmark’s synopsis reads”

Rebecca (Tobin) and Adam (Epstein), a recently engaged Jewish couple, are beginning to feel like their union may be jeopardized by their different values and beliefs. Rebecca is all about home and family and Adam is all about work. Adam is not as connected to or as familiar with Jewish tradition as Rebecca. Adam is ambitious and is considering taking a job in LA for a promotion to vice president, while Rebecca really wants to build her life close to her family, her synagogue, and her rabbi (Michael Benyaer, “The Exchange”). As their wedding day approaches, Adam’s focus on work begins to interfere with their wedding planning and Rebecca starts to wonder if he might not have time for their wedding or their marriage. Their mothers come together to help Rebecca and Adam realize their priority is focusing on their love.

Becca Tobin portrays Rebecca in the movie. According to her bio, she’s an actor, singer, and dancer. She initially gained recognition for her role as Kitty on the Fox series “Glee.” She has also starred in Hallmark’s “A Song for Christmas” and “Love at First Dance.” She studied at the American Musical and Dramatic Academy in New York and was part of Broadway’s Rock of Ages.

In a heartfelt Instagram post on February 22, 2022, Tobin joyfully shared the news of her son’s arrival through the incredible journey of surrogacy. Alongside her husband, Tobin has openly discussed their challenges with fertility and their path through IVF before embracing the blessing of their precious child.

Jake Epstein portrays Adam in the movie. According to his bio, his many roles have included “Designated Surivvors” on ABC, “Suits” on USA, and “Gone” on NBC. He starred as Craig on “Degrassi” and also performed in a Tony-nominated musical on Broadway. He’s also going to be on Netflix’s “Umbrella Academy” and “The Hardy Boys” on Hulu.

Epstein and his wife, Vanessa Smythe, recently had a baby.

Miles August Epstein was born on May 25, 2023.

Also starring in the movie, according to Hallmark’s press release, are:

Colleen Wheeler (Sadie)

Laura Soltis (Dianne)

Morgana Wyllie (Hannah)

Barry Levy (Jacob)

Adil Zaidi (Nick)

David Kaye (Elliot)

Peter Benson (Peter Pitt)

Michael Benyaer (Rabbi)

Garfield Wilson (Charlie)

Nicole Major (Vanessa)

Liam Pavel Malik (Kevin)

Linda Minard (Marion)

Peter DeLuise (TV Director)

Thomas Darya (Attractive Actor)

Emily Maddison (Attractive Actress)

Paul Wu (Stunt Coordinator)

Hugo Steele (Stunt Coordinator)

If you miss the premiere of Hallmark’s new movie, you can catch it again at these times:

Sunday June 18: 6 p.m. Eastern

Thursday, June 22: 8 p.m. Eastern

Sunday, June 25: 2 p.m. Eastern

