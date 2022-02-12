How to Watch ‘The Wedding Veil Unveiled’ Online Free

The sequel to Hallmark’s hit movie, “The Wedding Veil,” is airing on Saturday, February 12, at 8 p.m. Eastern. “The Wedding Veil Unveiled” stars Lacey Chabert, Autumn Reeser, Alison Sweeney, and Paolo Bernardini

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of “The Wedding Veil Unveiled” online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of Hallmark and 60-plus other TV channels on Philo TV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Philo Free Trial

Once signed up for Philo, you can watch “The Wedding Veil Unveiled” live on the Philo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast (compatible on Android mobile), any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer on the Philo website.

If you can’t watch live, Philo allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which lets you to watch most shows on-demand if they have aired in the last three days.

You can watch a live stream of Hallmark and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch “The Wedding Veil Unveiled” live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

You can watch a live stream of Hallmark and 30-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue + Lifestyle Extra” bundle or “Sling Orange + Lifestyle Extra” bundle. Either can be included in a free three-day trial:

Sling TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch “The Wedding Veil Unveiled” live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Hallmark is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch “The Wedding Veil Unveiled” live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of Hallmark and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch “The Wedding Veil Unveiled” live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

‘The Wedding Veil Unveiled’ Preview

The synopsis for “The Wedding Veil Unveiled” reads, “In the second installment of the trilogy, Emma travels to Italy to teach and research a wedding veil said to bring its owner love. While there, she meets Paolo, the son of a local lace-making family.”

Reeser is also an executive producer of the movie, along with Beth Grossbard, Lisa Demberg, and Harvey Kahn. Charles Cooper is the supervising producer, with Juliet Smith and Terry Ingram as co-executive producers. Terry Ingram is also the director, and Sandra Berg and Judith Berg wrote the script.

The first movie in the trilogy broke a Hallmark viewing record. According to ShowBuzzDaily’s numbers, “The Wedding Veil” brought in 3.394 million live viewers, and hit .29 in the 18-49 demographic (and .39 specifically for women in the 18-49 demographic.) “The Wedding Veil” also beat out the rest of the original non-sports telecasts in terms of live viewers on that Saturday night. The movie placed tenth out of all the original telecasts in terms of ranking, only being beaten by sports shows.

These live numbers were higher than the top 10 Hallmark movies of 2021.

“The Wedding Veil” beat “Christmas at Castle Heart” with 3.394 million to the Christmas movie’s 3.31 million live viewers. This also means that “The Wedding Veil” did better than any non-Christmas movie that Hallmark aired in all of 2021.

The second movie is part of Hallmark’s “Loveuary” lineup for February 2022.

The third movie, “The Wedding Veil Legacy,” airs on February 19. The synopsis reads: “In the third installment of the trilogy, Tracy meets Nick who helps her save an original draft of The New Colossus and in return she agrees to help him with his restaurant. As they grow closer, Tracy gets cold feet.”

All three “The Wedding Veil” installments were filmed over just 15 days each, People reported. Sweeney, Chabert, and Reeser said they bonded while filming the movies.

“It was such a great female bonding time,” Sweeney told People. “You don’t realize until you’re away from all the normal comforts, you can really connect with each other, and we had so much fun.”

