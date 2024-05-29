Hallmark’s Actress Shares Devastating News on Instagram

Actress Tiffani Thiessen is mourning the tragic loss of her father, Frank Thiessen, 85. The Hallmark’s “Northpole” star shared the news of her dead’s death in an emotional Instagram post on May 24.

“My Dad was a lover of many things. Animals, plants, chocolate, jazz, anything citrus, lottery tickets, cars, watches, stray dogs & cats and good Italian pasta. But what he loved most was his family. He was a quiet man, but was never quiet about showing his love for us. He was kind, had a sweet sense of humor and was the utmost gentleman. Everybody who knew my Dad LOVED him. He truly had a heart of gold,” she captioned an Instagram post.

“Daddy, I am heartbroken you are gone. However, I know you are at peace now and that brings me comfort. I promise you I will watch over Mom and take care of her as you did for over 60 years. Thank you for being such a dedicated husband and showing me what a true gentleman is. Thank you for being a wonderful Dad and Gramps and being there for us. But most of all, thank you for loving me like you always did. No matter what, you had my back and were my biggest fan. I loved making you proud,” she added.

Tiffani Thiessen didn’t share her father’s cause of death. Heavy has reached out to a rep for the “Saved by the Bell” star for additional comment.

Fans Reacted to the Death of Tiffani Thiessen’s Father

Tiffani Thiessen shared a few photos of her father on social media and fans rushed to the comments section of the post to offer their condolences.

“My deepest condolences to you and your family,” read one comment.

“So so sorry, I lost my Dad 4 weeks ago and the pain is really unbearable. Dads are our hero’s. Hang in there Tiffany,” someone else wrote.

“I am so sorry for the loss of your dad. He is now your guardian angel and will always be with you and his loved ones. I know he was proud of you and everyone he loved. Sending you my sincere condolences and prayers,” a third person added.

“So sorry for your loss…. Losing our dads is life changing, no matter at what age it happens. May his memory be eternal,” a fourth Instagram user said.

Tiffani Thiessen Posted a Tribute to Her Father on His 85th Birthday

Back on February 3, Tiffani Thiessen paid tribute to her father in honor of his 85th birthday.

“Happy 85th Birthday Daddy! Another year around the sun and another candle added to your cake,” she captioned an Instagram post. “So much to be proud and thankful for and you’re one of them. I [love] you Daddy,” she added.

Meanwhile, in July 2023, Tiffani Thiessen’s mom, Robyn Thiessen, and dad celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary.

“Happy 59th Anniversary you two! Thank you for showing us younger ones how marriage really works. With unconditional love, a lot of laughter and patience. Love you so much,” Tiffani Thiessen captioned an Instagram photo of her parents.

READ NEXT: Hallmark Actress Fell to Her Knees Upon Hearing Her Co-Star Had Suddenly Died