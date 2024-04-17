Hallmark Actress Fell to Her Knees Upon Hearing Her Co-Star Had Suddenly Died

Hallmark star Lori Loughlin recalled the moment she learned that her “Full House” co-star Bob Saget had died. The actress had been playing golf with her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, when she noticed that she had several missed calls.

It was her co-star Jodie Sweetin who delivered the news.

“I just fell to my knees. And I just remember like Moss trying to pick me up and get me out to the car to the parking lot. And it was just, I still can’t believe it,” Loughlin said on the April 12 episode of the “How Rude, Tanneritos” podcast.

Saget died at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes, in January 2022. An autopsy report showed that Saget suffered a “blow to the head” that caused a skull fracture, according to The New York Times. He is survived by his wife, Kelly Rizzo, and his three daughters, Aubrey, Lara, and Jennifer.

Lori Loughlin Knew Something Bad Had Happened

When Loughlin pulled out her cell phone and noticed that she had dozens of missed calls from John Stamos, Dave Coulier, and Candace Cameron Bure, she instantly knew that something bad happened.

“I was playing golf. It was a Sunday and I was with Moss and we just came off the golf course and I had my phone in my bag because I obviously didn’t have it on the golf course,” Loughlin said on the podcast.

“I took my phone out of my bag and I had, I probably had 25 missed phone calls. As I’m looking at my phone, I have like 25 missed phone calls from John. I have like 15 missed phone calls from Dave. I think I have a few missed phone calls or whatever from Candice. And as I’m looking at my phone and I’m thinking, oh, that’s not good. I just, well, these missed phone calls, I couldn’t imagine what was going on,” she continued.

After hearing the devastating news, Loughlin called Stamos and they made a plan to meet up Saget’s home later that evening.

Lori Loughlin Previously Released a Statement About Bob Saget

Not long after Saget’s death, Loughlin released a statement to E! News.

“Words cannot begin to express how devastated I am. Bob was more than my friend; he was my family. I will miss his kind heart and quick wit. Thank you for a lifetime of wonderful memories and laughter. I love you, Bobby,” the statement read.

Loughlin and the rest of the “Full House” cast, save for Mary Kate and Ashley Olson, remain extremely close years after the show ended. Most of the cast reunited for a spinoff, “Fuller House,” which streamed on Netflix from 2016 through 2020.

“I was crying all over the place,” Saget told Us Weekly after filming the final scenes of “Fuller House.”

“It brought back a lot of memories for me,” he continued, later adding, “We’ve stayed friends all these years. It’s not just a press thing that we say.”

