‘Time for Her to Come Home for Christmas’: Behind-the-Scenes Filming Stories

Hallmark Movies and Mysteries’ newest Christmas movie, “Time for Her to Come Home for Christmas,” premieres on Thursday, November 30, at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. The movie stars Shenae Grimes-Beech, Chris Carmack and Grace Leer. Read on to learn all about where the movie was filmed and the cast involved.

‘Time for Her to Come Home for Christmas’ Was Filmed in Vancouver, Canada, over the Summer

Part of the Miracles of Christmas line-up, “Time for Her to Come Home for Christmas” was filmed in Vancouver, BC, in June, according to The Vancouver Sun and other sources.

This is the sixth movie in the series, joining “Time for Me to Come Home for Christmas” (2018), “Time for You to Come Home for Christmas” (2019), “Time for Us to Come Home for Christmas” (2020), “Time for Them to Come Home for Christmas” (2021), and “Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas” (2022). It is a Front Street Production feature.

Grimes-Beech teased the movie on her Instagram account, commenting, “When two iconic California worlds collide on the Hallmark channel, you grab your hot cocoa and tune in on November 30th! OG fans, mark your calendars!!!”

Grimes-Beech added in another post: “This film was my second time back acting in front of a camera since having my babies and it was the first time I really felt myself embracing the craft I fell in love with at 13 in a loooooong time… The Canadian cast involved in this project were JUST. SO. STELLAR!!! Janet, Lauren, Brian and Jay… I learned so much from all of you. Was honestly an honor to witness you work.”

One scene, she shared, was especially scary for her to film. She wrote: “Never have I ever really sung in front of people, let alone a very well known TV star whom I’d just met whilst singing a very well known musician’s song in a movie produced by said very well known musician, implying he would most likely hear me doing it at some point in time. 🙈”

Katrina Reynolds commented that she loves filming in Vancouver, and posted a reel with many behind-the-scenes moments from multiple movies she has been in, including this new feature.

“I freaking LOVE the Vancouver film community,” she wrote. “I have hundreds and hundreds of photos on my phone of film sets and the incredible people that work in this industry that I’m lucky enough to work alongside of.”

The movie was filmed in June, and Grace Leer shared these photos from Vancouver, Canada. Costume designer Martin Spencer commented, “Between film breaks XX.”

She shared a reel in early July and wrote: “Oh there is so much about my time in Vancouver that I wish I could share with you guys…but I have to keep it under wraps at the moment 🤭 ”

On July 3, Grimes-Beech shared that she took her daughter to work on set while she was filming for the movie.

Meet the Cast

Halmark’s synopsis reads:

Facing her first Christmas without her mother and looking to avoid loneliness, Carly (Grimes-Beech) heads to a quaint town to lead the church choir at Christmas. Once there, Carly meets Matthew (Carmack), a man back in town after serving in the army. As she gets to know Matthew, the choir and townspeople, she stumbles across clues that suggest she may have been brought here for a life changing reason. As the mystery unravels one thing is clear, this journey will teach Carly about true love, learning to trust, and that forgiveness is needed to finally heal.

Shenae Grimes-Beech portrays Carly. According to her bio, she’s an actor, podcast host, and YouTuber. She grew in popularity while starring on “Degrassi: The Next Generation” and “90210.” Following the birth of her daughter in 2018, Grimes-Beech has dedicated herself to expanding her work-from-home career as a content creator and entrepreneur. Grimes-Beech also fearlessly embraces the #nofilter approach, crafting positive yet candid content about parenting and life.

Chris Carmack stars as Matthew. According to his bio, he’s an actor, model, and musician, and currently has a regular role on “Grey’s Anatomy.” He’s also well known for his role as country singer Will Lexington in the CMT drama “Nashville.” His versatility has included appearances on popular dramas such as “NCIS,” “CSI: NY,” “Desperate Housewives,” “Smallville,” “The O.C.,” and “CSI: Miami.” He also had a lead role in “The Butterfly Effect 3: Revelations” for After Dark Films. Additionally, he voiced Garth in the animated Lionsgate feature “Alpha and Omega.”

Grace Leer plays Riley. According to her bio, she began her singing career at the age of six. Leer reached the Top 10 in Season 18 of ABC’s “American Idol.” Subsequently, she clinched a record deal with 19 Recordings, Inc., devoting her time to recording music for her eponymous debut EP, now available. She recently delivered a powerful rendition of the National Anthem at the SheBelieves Cup in Nashville held at Geodis Park.

Also starring in the movie, according to Hallmark’s press release, are:

Brian Markinson (Pastor John)

Janet Kidder (Susan Shephard)

Lauren Jackson (Jenny Shephard)

Kathleen Duborg (Diane Wheeler)

Katrina Reynolds (Alice)

Jay Brazeau (George)

Josh Zaharia (Tyler)

Madeleine Kelders (Mrs. Richards)

READ NEXT: Watch Deleted Scenes from ‘Three Wise Men & a Baby’