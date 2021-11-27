Where Was ‘Time for Them to Come Home for Christmas’ Filmed? See Cast Stories

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ “Time for Them to Come Home for Christmas” premieres on Saturday, November 27, at 10 p.m. Eastern. Encores will air throughout the season. The movie stars Jessy Schram and Brendan Penny. Read on to learn all about where the movie was filmed and the cast.

This is the fourth in the “Time for” Christmas series. The first three are “Time for Me to Come Home for Christmas” (2018), “Time for You to Come Home for Christmas” (2019), and “Time for Us to Come Home for Christmas” (2020.)

‘Time for Them to Come Home for Christmas’ Was Filmed in Canada

“Time for Them to Come Home for Christmas” was filmed in Vancouver, Canada. UBCP/ACTRA’s production list noted that the movie’s production manager is Geoff Dodd, the director is Peter Benson, and the casting director is Jackie Lind. Film dates were scheduled for September 20 through October 8 in Vancouver, according to UBCP/ACTRA.

Hallmark's TIME FOR THEM TO COME HOME FOR CHRISTMAS wrapped very early this morning in Vancouver starring Jessy Schram, Brendon Zub, Brendan Penny and Lisa Durupt. 📸 https://t.co/sRXYU1OBsO pic.twitter.com/FUf1pF4p3V — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) October 9, 2021

Schram also confirmed in an interview with Monsters & Critics that the movie was filmed in the fall in Vancouver.

Schram said she was drawn to the amnesiac storyline: “When we dealt with this amnesiac story, I think the appeal for me was figuring out who this person is, who you are without your memories, and without any baggage or judgment of who you are.”

Schram shared photos on her Instagram story during filming, which Twitter account @SleepyKittyPaw saved and shared on Twitter.

Jessy Scharm close to wrapping up her latest Hallmark holiday movie in B.C. Unconfirmed, but feel at least reasonably confident this is TIME FOR THEM TO COME HOME FOR CHRISTMAS, and also features Lisa Durupt, Lochlyn Munro, and April & Ava Telek. 📸 https://t.co/c5VpRR4uzJ pic.twitter.com/GszKaA8Ro2 — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) October 7, 2021

Shelly Baxter, a makeup artist, said she had a ball working on Schram’s movie.

Penny was a good sport for the Christmas onesie pictures everyone took.

Schram told Monsters & Critics that the first scene she and Penny filmed together for the movie was a road trip.

“I did not know him (Penny) beforehand,” she said. “I’d heard lovely things about him. And then on our first day, they changed around some scenes and we were in the car all day together, and we became the best of friends. We started out the movie on the road trip, so it felt very serendipitous.”

Lisa Durupt wrote about the movie, “Well we can add another amazing, fierce, loving human to the list of non biological sisters I am keeping for life: @jschramer … and directed by my fav @peterbenson889 !!!! (Plus our EP was non other than @blakeshelton so you know the music is going to be awesome!)”

Schram replied: “You are fantastic in this ❤️❤️ couldn’t have asked for a better sister :)”

Meet the Cast

The synopsis reads: “During the holidays, a woman with amnesia catches a ride with her handsome nurse to investigate the only clue to her identity: a newspaper clipping for a Christmas Festival with a cryptic invitation.”

Jessy Schram is Jane. Her credits include “A Nashville Christmas Carol” (her Hallmark Christmas movie from last year), “Chicago Med” (Dr. Hannah Asher), “Country at Heart,” “Amazing Winter Romance,” “Road to Christmas,” “The Nine Lives of Claw,” “Royal New Year’s Eve,” “Once Upon a Time” (Cinderella), “Nashville” (Cash Gray), “The Lizzie Borden Chronicles,” “Falling Skies” (Karen Nadler), “Mad Men” (Bonnie), “Last Resort” (Christine), “Life” (Rachey Seybolt), “Medium,” “Veronica Mars” (Hanna), the “Jane Doe” series (Susan Davis), and more.

Brendan Penny is Paul. He’s perhaps best known by Hallmark fans for his role as Kevin O’Brien on “Chesapeake Shores.” His other credits include “The Charm Bracelet,” “The Secret Ingredient,” “BH90210” (Wyatt Jackson), the “Vineyard” movie series, “Motive” (Brian Lucas), “Easter Under Wraps,” “Along Came a Nanny,” “The Runner” (Josh), “True Heroines” (Calvin), “The Dark Corner” (Brian Lucas), “The Assistants” (Danny), “Stargate: Atlantis” (Todd the Wraith), “Smallville,” “Whistler” (AJ), and more.

Lochlyn Munro is Sheriff Crowley. His credits include “Peacemaker” (Larry – premiering in 2022), “Riverdale” (Hal Cooper), “The Chronicle Mysteries” (Billy), “The Crossword Mysteries” (Morgan), “The Good Doctor,” “A Romance Wedding,” “Take Two,” “Garage Sale Mysteries,” “Beyond” (Ken Sheldrake), “Date My Dad,” “Major Crimes,” “Lucifer,” “When Calls the Heart,” “Arrow,” “Cedar Cove,” “Secret Liaison,” “True Justice” (Mark Simms), “Charmed” (Jack Sheridan in 1999-2000), “Two” (Agent Andrew Forbes), “Hawkeye” (McKinney), “Northwood” (Jason), and more.

Also starring are:

Brendon Zub (Mark)

Lisa Durupt (Annie)

April Amber Telek (Roberta)

Agnes Tong (Amy)

Alix West Lefler (Little Girl/Casey)

Paula Giroday (Katie)

Drew Henderson (Jack)

Dalias Blake (Doctor Grant)

Camille Mitchell (Barbara)

Wonita Joy (Mrs. Hernandez)

Tanya Champoux (Eleanor)

Azriel Dalman (Charlie)

Andres Collantes (Deputy)

Jeremy Jones (Mechanic)

Amber Lewis (Marissa)

Peter Benson (Ben)

