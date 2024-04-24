Hallmark Actress Can’t Use the Bathroom Without an Audience

A Hallmark entertainer revealed some interesting personal tidbits in a recent podcast episode. Tori Spelling, who starred in Hallmark’s “A Carol Christmas” and “Family Plan,” recently started a podcast.

In one, Spelling opened up about her divorce from Dean McDermott. While sharing insight into why the couple finally split, she admitted she struggles to be alone. That struggle even applies to using the bathroom.

Here’s what you need to know:

Tori Spelling Admitted She Doesn’t Like to Be Alone

The former “Beverly Hills, 90210” star’s bathroom confession came during the April 7 episode of Spelling’s podcast “misSPELLING.”

During that episode, Spelling opened up about the final fight that preceded her separation from McDermott. She only recently officially filed for divorce and shared details about that during a podcast episode, too.

During her April 7 podcast episode, Spelling considered the idea of getting married again at some point down the road. She is not currently dating anyone, though. In addition, it doesn’t sound as if she is eager to pursue any serious romantic relationships right now.

She advised, “Be with yourself. Be happy with yourself.” Spelling also admitted, “I don’t want to be with myself…I haven’t been alone.”

For most of Spelling’s life, she has had other people around. There were her parents and brother growing up, then her first husband, and then McDermott for two decades. The couple also has five children together.

With McDermott out of the picture now, Spelling seems to be leaning on her children for some of that companionship she’s so accustomed to having.

“Honestly, I still don’t poop alone. Beau still stands there and stares and talks to me while I’m pooping.”

She explained, “It’s just like, I don’t know. I haven’t pooped, peed alone in 18 years. First it was Dean, then it was the kids. Like, I don’t know. I think I function better with people.”

Spelling Admitted Life Is ‘Messy’

Spelling admitted that she struggles with codependency issues, like the bathroom situation.

As for her split with McDermott, Spelling said, “We’re co-parenting very well right now.” She admitted she often still calls him “babe,” but she and the kids also like McDermott’s current girlfriend.

“I don’t think either of us wanted to get messy,” Spelling noted of the couple’s lives and split. She added, though, “Life’s messy.”

Her fans are loving her new podcast and the vulnerability she has shown.

“Love your honesty! Get it all out. Ignore the haters and rise from the ashes of this bullsh*t,” read one supporter’s comment on Instagram.

Another supporter noted they loved Spelling’s use of humor “as it’s literally the only thing that can balance the crazy.”

That same person added, “I continue to be so proud of you as you feel every bit of this to get to the other side. I promise …. You will get through to the other side.”

Someone else commented, “Loving the podcast!!! I’ve always loved hearing your story. You are such a strong woman!!”

“I’m enjoying your podcast more than I thought I would. Keep it up. Im here for it. Your voice is a joy to listen to,” added a different fan of Spelling’s.