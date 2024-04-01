DWTS Alum Supports Long-Time Bestie Amid Divorce

A former “Dancing with the Stars” alum is speaking out in support of her good friend. Jennie Garth and Tori Spelling starred together on “Beverly Hills, 90210,” and they have remained good friends since then. Spelling is now officially divorcing her husband of nearly two decades, Dean McDermott, and Garth has her bestie’s back.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jennie Garth & Tori Spelling’s Bond Is ‘Unbreakable’

According to People on March 29, Spelling officially filed for divorce from McDermott. Garth was quick to share her unwavering support for Spelling during the difficult process.

People spoke with Garth about Spelling on March 29. The season 5 “Dancing with the Stars” veteran shared, “I’ve always stood beside her, behind her, supported her, and I will always continue to do that.”

Garth explained her decades-long friendship with Spelling. “We bonded, [and] forged a really strong, unique friendship at such a young age. That kind of bond doesn’t go away.” She added, “You know, it’s kind of unbreakable.”

Shortly before news of Spelling’s divorce filing went public, Page Six reported she was spotted with McDermott at a storage facility. The dynamic between Spelling and McDermott appeared tense, and she was filmed crying at one point.

Spelling Announced the Divorce Filing During Her New Podcast

During the March 31 debut episode of Spelling’s new podcast, “misSPELLING,” she confirmed she had filed for divorce. She also called McDermott during the podcast to tell him.

Spelling’s divorce filing lists the date of separation as June 17, 2023, People noted. That was the day McDermott announced the couple’s separation in an Instagram post he quickly deleted.

The “90210” star has asked for spousal support and sole physical custody of their five children in her divorce filing. Spelling also indicated she wanted joint legal custody and visitation rights for McDermott to be determined separately. Spelling requested that McDermott not be allowed to file for spousal support from her.

As Page Six noted, McDermott’s initial separation announcement post read, “It’s with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own.”

McDermott also wrote, “We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time.” He also asked for privacy for the family and thanked people for their kindness and support.

Spelling Admitted Garth & McDermott Didn’t Get Along Well

Spelling also discussed the dynamic between Garth and McDermott over the years during her podcast, according to Us Weekly.

She referenced the night before McDermott initially announced the separation. “That last night, we had just been at Jennie’s house all day. We were doing a BFF photo shoot, and Dean was so helpful,” Spelling said as she set the scene.

Then, Spelling admitted, “Jen and Dean haven’t always gotten along, and I just remember that day she was like, ‘He was really great.'”

Later, when Spelling returned home, Garth texted her about McDermott and the shoot. Garth reiterated how helpful McDermott had been, and Spelling told him about the compliment. She noted it was a “big step” for Garth and McDermott.

Further into that evening, however, Spelling and McDermott started to fight. That fight seemed to be the final straw in the couple’s separating.