Tori Spelling’s Daughter Diagnosed With ‘Extremely Rare’ Condition

After a brief hospital stay, Tori Spelling’s oldest daughter is back home and improving, but the actress says she’s been diagnosed with a rare medical condition that can be “terrifying.” Spelling, who rose to fame on “Beverly Hills 90120” and starred in the Hallmark movies “A Carol Christmas” and “Family Plan,” shared via Instagram that her 14-year-old daughter Stella, whom she shares with husband Dean McDermott, was diagnosed with a Hemiplegic Migraine but was feeling “much better” after the scary ordeal that landed her in the ER. Here’s what you need to know:

Stella McDermott’s Condition is Considered ‘Extremely Rare’

Stella is one of Spelling and McDermott’s five children together; Liam, 15, Stella, 14, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and Beau, 5. On the night of January 11, 2023, she revealed Stella had been hospitalized via a post in her Instagram Stories, in which Stella could be seen in a hospital bed hooked up to monitors.

At the time, Spelling didn’t provide details on what landed Stella in the ER. But two days later, on January 13, she provided fans with an update, written over a photo of Stella’s right arm, on which she was still wearing a hospital bracelet, as her dog, Thea, rested with her.

“I wanted to thank everyone for all the well-wishes for Stella,” Spelling wrote. “She is home and feeling much better.”

Spelling continued, “At the ER she was diagnosed with a Hemiplegic Migraine. It’s a condition that affects one side of the body. Signs of a Hemiplegic Migraine attack are similar to what would be presented in a stroke, that typically includes sudden severe headache on one side of the brain, weakness, and numbness on one half of the body.”

A Hemiplegic Migraine is an “extremely rare migraine type” that often begins in childhood, according to the American Migraine Association, which also says symptoms can last from hours to days, and even weeks in rare cases. Treatment depends on the individual, but often includes medications for pain management and nausea, as well as lifestyle changes like daily medications and supplements.

The American Migraine Association also says many cases are hereditary, and Spelling revealed she does suffer from migraines — but not this type.

“It can be terrifying if you don’t know what’s happening or about this type of migraine,” she wrote. “As a migraine sufferer my entire life, I had no idea about this. Grateful to everyone at the ER. They were amazing and took great loving care of her.”

Tori Spelling Has Previously Praised Her Daughter for ‘Overcoming Obstacles’

Spelling has shared that Stella has persevered through multiple challenges in her young life, including multiple health issues. In December 2021, Spelling revealed in an Instagram post, as part of a promotion for a plant-based nutrition drink, that Stella has a dairy intolerance.

Meanwhile, on June 9, 2022, she celebrated Stella’s graduation from middle school in another Instagram post, which referred to her dealing with migraines in the past.

She wrote, “So proud of how hard she fought to graduate amongst bullying, COVID, adversity, migraines, severe anxiety, and sadly teachers and counselors who didn’t believe she could do it all in time to graduate…she proved them all wrong!”

That same day, Spelling also celebrated her daughter’s 14th birthday in a separate Instagram post. She wrote her message directly to Stella, calling her “the most creative person I know” and praising her resilience.

Spelling, who just wrapped her first season hosting MTV’s “Love at First Lie,” wrote, “You exemplify courage, believer of pushing forward and overcoming obstacles, and having such a positive attitude thru every situation.”

In an interview with E! News that same week, saying that Stella had also realized how far she’d come after two years of dealing with bullying at school and mental health issues.

“Her creativity and her passion has gotten her through so much,” Spelling shared. “She even said, ‘Mom, I feel like I’ve come so far from the bullying days from school and I’m able to enjoy school again and celebrate my graduation in my life’ and I’m like ‘Oh my God.'”

Though Spelling and her husband, McDermott, have had some rocky times in their relationship in recent years, the couple seems to be doing well again. The entire family took a New Year’s vacation together at the Park Hyatt Aviara in San Diego. In one of Spelling’s Instagram posts about their trip, McDermott commented, “Gorgeous Fam!!! Sexy Mama!!”

The day before Stella’s hospitalization, Spelling posted a vacation photo of the whole family together having dinner at Ember & Rye, a restaurant in the hotel, which she said everyone in their family loved.

She wrote, “Because of the unique flavor combos it prompted really great family conversations which we love when food is so thought and taste provoking our kiddos don’t even miss their devices.”