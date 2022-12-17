Where Was ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas’ Filmed? See Cast Stories & Locations

The Hallmark Channel’s newest movie, “Twas the Night Before Christmas”, premieres on Saturday, December 17, at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. The movie stars Torrey DeVitto and Zane Holtz. Here are all the details you need to know about where it was filmed and the cast in the movie.

‘Twas the Night Before Christmas’ Was Filmed in Westboro and Hintonburg, Ottawa, Ontario

According to Kitchissippi.com, “Twas the Night Before Christmas” was shot in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada — more precisely in the Westboro and Hintonburg area of Ottawa. The movie wrapped filming around October 19.

Stephanie Davy, a manager with the film office, confirmed that this year filming in Ottawa has broken records, with 16 holiday movies shot in the city this year.

“Going back to 2018 we had three shot in Ottawa — there might have been a few before that — but during the pandemic is when we saw it explode,” she told Kitchissippi. “In 2020 we had 10 Christmas movies filmed here and last year we had 12.”

Maxwell McGuire, a resident of Hintonburg who has directed Christmas movies in the region, said that Kitchissippi’s charm translates well in movies.

“We filmed (‘Record Breaking Christmas’) at a cute corner house on Byron Avenue that had bricks, pillars, and trees,” he said. “You could picture that in the middle of a city or small town in America.”

‘Twas the Night Before Christmas’ Was Inspired by a Play Based on a Real-Life Debate

The movie was inspired by a Troy, New York tradition that was turned into a play, “The Trial Before Christmas,” written by Duncan Crary and Jack Casey. Although the movie was filmed in Canada, it centers around a story that takes place in Troy, Times Union reported. Hallmark bought the rights to the play about four years ago.

The poem “The Night Before Christmas” was originally called “A Visit from Saint Nicholas” and was first published in the Troy Sentinel in 1823 without any author credit, Times Union reported. Later, Clement Clarke Moore was given credit for writing the poem. However, author Don Foster argued that there’s literary evidence pointing to Henry Livingston Jr., a farmer in the Hudson Valley region, being the poet. Moore died in 1863 and said he wrote the poem in 1822. Livingston died in 1828, and his descendants claimed he wrote the poem, Times Union shared.

The play provides a mock trial framework for debating the poem’s authorship.

Torrey DeVitto shared these on-set pictures, writing: “That’s a wrap! Loved working with every single person involved with this project. Can’t wait to share it with you all this Christmas! ❤️🎄”

While filming, she went to the Nordik Spa and Nature, in Chelsea, close to Ottawa, and shared a selfie, writing: “Self-care Sunday was elevated to new heights at @nordikspanature_chelsea !”

Zane Holtz also shared a picture outside of his trailer “Basecamp vibes are solid in Ottawa eh 🇨🇦,” Holtz wrote.

Meet the Cast

Hallmark’s synopsis reads:

Madison (DeVitto) is an actress who, despite working for decades, is best known for an an early catch phrase she’d rather forget. Looking to broaden her career, she sees the opportunity to direct a play in Troy, New York as the perfect chance to prove her skills. Part play, part mock trial, the show features two lawyers debating whether “A Visit from Saint Nick” was authored by Clement Clark Moore or Henry Livingston Jr. and has the audience decide as the jury. Madison casts an old costar, Connor (Holtz), who is struggling to balance time for acting and his young daughter, Josie (Morgan Saunders, “Aww Shucks”). Despite feeling a spark with Connor, Madison has a rule to never date an actor. Also joining the show are two of the town’s overzealous Moore and Livingston cosplayers. They are remarkably convincing – when they can be found. Less convincing is Madison’s lead actress, Lena (Sophie Bastelle, “The Clue to Love”), whose sole qualifications seem to be hand modeling and the fact that she’s the producer’s girlfriend. Soon, Madison worries that her first foray into directing will be a flop. Perhaps however, with determination, support from the town and from Connor, Madison just might find a way to make it all work.

Torrey DeVitto is Madison in the film. According to her bio, she’s an actor, philanthropist, and producer. She’s known for her role as Natalie Manning on the NBC drama “Chicago Med,” in which she starred for six seasons. In addition, DeVitto’s bio notes that she has made it her life’s purpose to “grant access and bring knowledge of wellness, spirituality, and philanthropy to as many people as possible.”

Throughout her extensive career, DeVitto has been in a number of films and TV shows. She may be most known for her part as Meredith Fell in the CW series “Vampire Diaries,” as well as her recurring role as Melissa on ABC Family’s “Pretty Little Liars.”

Zane Holtz is Connor in the movie. According to his bio, he’s an actor and model from Canada, currently starring in “NCIS” on CBS. In the near future, you may see him in the leading role in the independent film “Love Bomb.”

Additionally, Holtz starred as Richie Gecko in the TV series “From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series,” which aired on the El Rey network. Holtz is hardly a novice when it comes to the entertainment business. When he was only five, he began a career as a model, and by the time he was 10, he had already been in his first commercial.

Also starring in the movie are:

Amanda Barker (Edna)

Tanisha Thammavongsa (Hayley)

Sophie Bastelle (Lena)

Shawn Ahmed (Jefferson)

Morgan Saunders (Josie)

Mary Long (Ada)

Richard Waugh (Livingston)

Shaun Austin-Olsen (Moore)

Duane Keogh (Walter)

Jonathan Neil Alexander (Sean)

Jennie Esnard (Judge)

Evert Houston (Historian)

Yvette McKoy (Sofia)

Ava Weiss (Beth)

Eddie Bizarria (Town Crier)

Dave Rose (Bookstore Reader)

