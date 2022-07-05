Tyler Hynes Hints at a New Hallmark Project

Many Hallmark fans have been wondering when Tyler Hynes will be starring in a new Hallmark movie. He recently hinted that he may have a new project coming soon.

Tyler Hynes Said He Has ‘Two Projects’ in the Works

In an interview with Digital Journal, Hynes revealed that he’s finishing one project that’s not part of the Hallmark network, and then he’ll be starting two new projects after that. While he didn’t specifically say those are Hallmark projects, the way he worded his statement certainly hinted that they are.

“I am finishing one project outside of the Hallmark world, and there are two projects that I will be working on shortly,” he told Digital Journal.

When asked what he would name the current chapter of his life if he had to, he said, “Finding peace through the chaos.”

Hynes shared on social media in April that he lost a friend who was very dear to him.

On Instagram, Hynes wrote that he had a close friend who loved his movies, and that friend died while he was filming “Always Amore.”

“During this film I lost someone that I love dearly,” he wrote. “Someone I’ve known since birth, who’s family I consider my own.”

He said one scene in particular really touched him and caused him to think about his friend.

“[It was] a scene that deals with the loss of someone you love,” he wrote. “It was surreal to say the least, but her life and indeed her passing gave me things I won’t discuss here but will follow me forever. For the better.”

In fact, he changed a line in the movie to honor her.

“For her and her family I changed a line in the film as my quiet way to pay respects and show my love for them,” he wrote.

Hynes Also Said Andrew Walker & His Wife Are ‘Spectacular Human Beings’

Hynes’ cousin is married to fellow Hallmark star Andrew Walker. The two stars are very close and often post videos and photos together on social media.

He told Digital Journal: “Andrew and his wife, Cassandra, are two of the most spectacular human beings out there. You can’t have a more lovely couple, who are real, honest, healthy, smart, and self-aware. They both have a business, kids, and Andrew’s career, and they are incredible.”

Hynes recently posted a series of posts on Instagram with Walker as part of a sponsored post campaign for Universal Studios.

In one post he wrote, “Where he ends, I begin. @awalkk35. Thanks @unistudios for taking care of all of us so generously 🤍🙏🏻 #atuniversal #ad #sponsored”

Walker replied, “I miss you already 🥹”

Hynes jokingly wrote back, “ur just saying that 👉🏻👈🏻☺️ #walkerwednesday.”

Hynes’ most recent movie for Hallmark was “Always Amore” opposite Autumn Resser. His other recent credits include “Letterkenny,” “An Unexpected Christmas,” “My Christmas Family Tree” (where he had a cameo), “Roadhouse Romance,” “Sweet Carolina,” “It Was Always You,” and “On the 12th Date of Christmas.”

