Tyler Hynes Announces Surprise YouTube Movie Premiere

Hallmark star Tyler Hynes has a big surprise in store for his fans. He recently announced that a short film he premiered online, which he later removed from the Internet, is going to be back on YouTube for a special presentation.

Hynes’ Short Film Will Premiere on YouTube on Saturday, April 22

Hynes’ short film, “Chimera,” will debut on YouTube on Saturday, April 22 at 3 p.m. Eastern/2 p.m. Central/1 p.m. Mountain/12 p.m. Pacific time.

You can watch the film at this link once it’s released. But please note: Hynes has warned fans that the movie container graphic material and viewer discretion is advised. Heavy has noted that the film includes depictions of suicide, among other topics.

As of the time of this article’s publication, the YouTube link is currently showing a trailer for “Chimera – V1.1.3.” More than 500 people have subscribed to the Chimera YouTube channel and there are already more than 60 comments, even before the movie premieres.

Originally, fans were able to watch different versions of the short film on a website called experiencechimera.com. Heavy observed that Hynes would periodically release different versions of the science fiction film, which were each available online for 48 hours.

When the third version dropped online, it crashed the server, Hynes noted in a tweet.

Apologies for the server crashing (traffic overload). Thank you for your patience.

WARNING: Chimera contains graphic material. Viewer discretion is advised.

Chimera V 1.1.3 should now be live for 48 hrs.Enjoy :)

WATCH HERE – https://t.co/vbDxDvSDOl

–#chimera pic.twitter.com/FJ1sVI5WHe — Tyler Hynes (@tyler_hynes) March 12, 2023

According to the film, it takes place in 2035. The third version began with a shot of a creature walking across a wasteland-looking landscape.

To view each new version of the film, Heavy observed that viewers had to answer a riddle. The final version was labeled “V1.1.3,” which is the same label given to the version that will be dropping on YouTube.

Ever since the movie aired, fans have been gathering online to share their theories about the movie’s meaning.

When the second version was dropped, Hynes wrote: “Your attention to detail and speculation has been thrilling to see. Ur interaction with each other couldn’t be more beautiful. Enjoy this next part of the journey. See you in the chatroom ;).”

Hynes Will Also Host a Live Q&A When the Movie Drops on YouTube

On Twitter, Hynes revealed that there will be a live Q&A to accompany the film’s YouTube release. The Q&A will involve him and director Ash Thorp. According to IMDb, Thorp has worked on many projects, including “Total Recall,” “Ghost in the Shell,” “Ender’s Game,” and “The Batman” in 2022.

Hynes told TV Fanatic about the way “Chimera” was released: “They’re fully on board and they’re immersed and they’re finding out the answers and they’re going on this journey, which lends itself to a sort of deeper experience than if we were to just have the thing be there and have it be sort of disposable. It really does prove the model that people are intelligent and thoughtful and want to be tickled in a way that is immersive and demands their participation and their creativity and their expression.”

He also mentioned how different the movie is from his Hallmark genre. He said even his mother doesn’t like the genre that “Chimera” is in, but even she got drawn into theorizing about the film and talking about it with her friends.

Hynes wrote on Instagram about the YouTube version of the film: “This is the next MERGE. The merge of YOUR thoughtful comments with THIS piece of the story, forever cemented together, creating conversations and community, influencing the future. A new piece of art where YOU and US combine. This was made to inspire your participation and spark your imagination. Where it leads is yours. See you there, LIVE. We’ll be right there with you…”

