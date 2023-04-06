Tyler Hynes’ Video of Rhiannon Fish’s ‘Best Friends’ Melts Fans’ Hearts

Tyler Hynes and Rhiannon Fish recently spiced up Saturday night with their new Hallmark movie, “A Picture of Her.” The movie was a big hit among Hallmark fans, and the stars shared some behind-the-scenes stories on Twitter while it aired. Hynes shared one particularly cute story about Fish and the two “best friends” that she brought with her on set. Fans couldn’t stop talking about what he shared.

Rhiannon Fish Brought Her 2 Cats — Her ‘Best Friends’ — With Her on Set

While “A Picture of Her” was airing, Hynes shared an adorable video of Fish’s on-set trailer. The video shows a sign on the door where she warns people that she has two cats with her.

The note reads: “ATTENTION. I have 2 cats in here. Please don’t let them escape! They are my best friends. P.S. Their names are Cash & Ransom.”

Fans flooded the video with replies about how sweet it was. Christine Hedrick wrote, “Love it !! 🐱 🐈 🐈‍⬛” and Shan replied, “Love the bts. 😸”

Fish shared the tweet on her account too and wrote, “Hahahahahah I love them so much.”

What followed was equally delightful. Some fans shared their own photos of their furry felines with Fish, and Fish replied with delight at the pictures.

JoEllen Roache shared a photo of her cute calico, Lady Belle, and Fish replied, “I’m in love with her, what a little lady!!! ❤️❤️❤️”

I’m in love with her, what a little lady!!! ❤️❤️❤️ #APictureOfHer — Rhiannon Marie Fish (@RhiannonMFish) March 26, 2023

Regina Stewart wrote, “Love this! 😻 Rhiannon, you’re my kind of person! Love my cat!😻”

Fish replied, “I love cats ❤️❤️❤️.”

In another tweet, @JillyJillk shared a photo of the movie on her screen, and you could see her cat in the foreground. Fish was quick to ask, “WHO is that adorable creature?!? The cat, not Tyler.”

WHO is that adorable creature?!? The cat, not Tyler #APictureOfHer — Rhiannon Marie Fish (@RhiannonMFish) March 26, 2023

So Jill responded with a better picture of her two cats, and Fish replied, “Stopppp I love them so much ❤️.”

Stopppp I love them so much ❤️ #APictureOfHer — Rhiannon Marie Fish (@RhiannonMFish) March 26, 2023

The stars are a great match for the movie, because Hynes has his own best friend in the form of his dog, Rusty. As Heavy previously reported, Rusty stole the show when Hynes had to run a Facebook Live event for Hallmark without Fish.

The Stars Talked About Other Behind-the-Scenes Moments Too

Fish and Hynes shared other behind-the-scenes moments about the movie on Twitter.

One fan told Fish that the kisses she and Hynes shared in the movie were “undeniably the hottest, most passionate I’ve seen on any Hallmark film.”

Fish replied, “I was absolutely blushing when I watched it 😶.”

I was absolutely blushing when I watched it 😶 #APictureOfHer https://t.co/13fRfAOa9y — Rhiannon Marie Fish (@RhiannonMFish) March 26, 2023

Fish also shared that Hynes picked the motorcycle helmet she wore in the movie.

Fun fact @tyler_hynes chose this lovely helmet for me. https://t.co/Ge9sLXyBf4 — Rhiannon Marie Fish (@RhiannonMFish) March 26, 2023

Fish is well known for her performance as Ontari in “The 100.” Hallmark and romcom fans also know her from “You’re Bacon Me Crazy,” “A Royal in Paradise,” “The Christmas Retreat,” “Nikki & Nora: Sister Sleuths,” “Sweet as Pie,” “A Splash of Love,” “For the Love of Chocolate,” “Signed, Sealed, & Delivered: The Vows We HAve Made,” “Journey of My Heart,” “The 27-Hour Day,” and more.

Hynes has made quite a name for himself on Hallmark and is now one of the most celebrated stars on the channel. He was in the hit 2022 movie, “Three Wise Men & a Baby,” and has also starred in “Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas,” “Always Amore,” “An Unexpected Christmas,” “My Christmas Family Tree” (a cameo), “Roadhouse Romance,” “Sweet Carolina,” “It Was Always You,” “On the 12th Date of Christmas,” “Winter in Vail,” and more.

