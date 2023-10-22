Where Was ‘Under the Christmas Sky’ Filmed? See Cast Stories & Locations

The Hallmark Channel’s newest Countdown to Christmas movie, “Under the Christmas Sky,” premieres on Sunday, October 22, at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. The movie stars Jessica Parker Kennedy and Ryan Paevey, who filmed the movie in Canada over the summer.

‘Under the Christmas Sky’ Was Filmed in Winnipeg, Canada

According to IMDb, “Under the Christmas Sky” was shot in Winnipeg, Canada, in late June. Sydney Sabiston shared some on-set pictures with her co-stars on Instagram when the movie wrapped.

Sarah Lubyalso posted a picture with her character’s name on the trailer door on June 30, with the caption “That’s a wrap!”.

Meet the Cast

Hallmark’s synopsis reads:

Kat is an esteemed astrophysicist, who is scheduled for her first trip into space next year until an accident grounds her. While on leave, coming to terms with the reality that her dream of being an astronaut is over, she volunteers at the local planetarium. There, she is paired up with by-the-book David to work on an exhibit opening right before Christmas. Will the stars align to bring these two together at the holidays?

Jessica Parker Kennedy portrays Kat. According to IMDb, she began her screen career with the role of Lucy the Elf in the TV film “Santa Baby” (2006) and reprised the character in the sequel, “Santa Baby 2: Christmas Maybe.” She’s also starred in shows like “V”, “Undercovers”, “Smallville,” “The Secret Circle,” “Black Sails,” and TV movies like “Behemoth” and “Collision Earth.” She was in the movie “50/50,” which was nominated for a Golden Glove, and will be in Disney’s upcoming series, “Percy Jackson and the Olympians.” She’s also a trained singer.

Hallmark heartthrob Ryan Paevey stars as David. According to his bio, he spent his early years immersed in outdoor adventures, finding joy in camping, hiking, and rock climbing. But when he was older, he got the attention of a modeling agency, leading to part-time modeling gigs alongside his construction work. He also made an appearance in Christina Aguilera’s music video, “Your Body.” He gained a lot of attention for his role on “General Hospital.”

Hallmark fans know him for his numerous movies, such as “Christmas at the Plaza,” “Hope at Christmas,” the “Mr. Darcy” series of films, “Harvest Love,” “Fourth Down in Love,” “Coyote Creek Christmas,” “A Timeless Christmas,” and more.

During his free time, Paevey can often be found exploring uncharted terrain, seeking thrilling experiences in the outdoors. He also shares that he has a deep passion for video games and all things related to technology.

Emmy Richardson, 8, plays Lily. According to her bio, she has Spinal Dysgenesis.

She’s represented by Kello Inclusive, an agency focused on true representation. They have a roster of talent with disabilities, neurodiversities, and visual differences, and they work with casting directors to insure authentic inclusivity.

If you miss this movie, it will air again on the following dates:

Friday, October 27 6/5c

Wednesday, November 1 10/9c

Sunday, November 5 12/11c

Tuesday, November 21 2/1c

Thursday, November 30 12a/11c

Also starring in the movie, according to Hallmark’s press release, are:

Andrew Bushell (Andy)

Sarah Luby (Janna Wade)

Sydney Sabiston (Celeste)

Candace Smith (Ginny)

Dave Brown (Bill)

Sharon Bajer (Renee Wilson)

Curtis Moore (Dr. Nelson)

Shane Dyck (George)

Cherrel Holder (Sharon)

Derek Kun (Roy)

Darren Ross (Stunt Coordinator)

