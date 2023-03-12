Where Was ‘Unexpected Grace’ Filmed? See Cast Stories & Locations

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ newest film, “Unexpected Grace,” premieres on Saturday, March 12, at 7 p.m. Eastern/6 p.m. Central. The movie stars Erica Durance and Michael Rady. Read on to learn all about where it was filmed and the cast involved.

‘Unexpected Grace’ Was Filmed in Vancouver

“Unexpected Grace” was filmed in Vancouver. Craig Minielly shared behind-the-scenes photos of just how cold it was when they filmed.

Minielly wrote, in part: “-15 Celsius or about ~ 0 Fahrenheit was what we had the pleasure of working in, which meant it was a real challenge to keep your coffee from freezing between takes. The cast of #UnexpectedGrace, @michaeljrady @durance.erica and #EricaTremblay, were total rock stars though, and rode it out like arctic champs without ever flinching once in front of the cameras… That’s the nature of the movie biz though here in Vancouver 🇨🇦, as the weather never shows up for the planning sessions.⁠”

They had to use some movie magic to make such wintry scenes appropriate for a spring movie, Rady told Digital Journal.

“It was a bright and colorful spring-filled movie but when we filmed it, we had a foot of snow on the ground, it was hilarious,” he recalled.

Durance Said She Drew on Her Own Experiences with Grief for the Role

Durance told Monsters & Critics that she drew on some of her own experiences with grief for her character.

“I’m going through quite a big change in my own life, and I’m managing my own level of grief,” she said. “This movie came along, and I could identify with it. I’ve been trying to balance is my experience of how we walk with the loss of something, how we walk with our own grief and yet stay open to possibilities in the future of new experiences.”

In an interview with TV Goodness, she added: “I’ve never had that specific type of loss or grief, but I do know what it is to grieve and to lose things that you thought were always going to be there and people that you thought were always going to be there… Grief is a very funny beast of a thing that becomes a constant companion. And I just really liked in this story how it spoke to the fact that not only should we not judge ourselves through our process, but to be open to whatever could come our way, and that there’s always something positive and beautiful that can come out of our suffering.”

Meet the Cast

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “When lonely young Grace finds a note from a schoolgirl looking for a friend, she excitedly writes back, setting off a chain of events that ultimately changes the lives of three people.”

Erica Durance is Noelle. Her credits include “We Need a Little Christmas,” “Color My World with Love,” “Girl in the Shed,” “North to Home,” “Open by Christmas,” “The Enchanted Christmas Cake,” “Private Eyes,” “Christmas Stars,” “Batwoman,” “Supergirl” (Alura Zor-El and Noel for 10 episodes), “Saving Hope” (Dr. Alex Reid for 85 episodes), “Wedding Planner Mystery,” “Smallville” (Lois Lane for 141 episodes), and more.

Michael Rady is Jack. His many credits include “Magnum PI” (four episodes), “The Accidental Wolf,” “The Good Fight,” “Chicago Med” (11 episodes), “New Amsterdam,” “A New Year’s Resolution,” “The Christmas Bow,” “The Baker and the Beauty,” “You’re Bacon Me Crazy,” “Two Turtle Doves,” “Christmas at Pemberley Manor,” and more.

Also starring are:

Erica Tremblay (Grace)

Katharine Isabelle (Audrey)

Glen Gordon (Owen)

Vincent Gale (Chris)

David Attar (Brian)

Trevor Carroll (Mr. Brown)

Addison Jones (Liv)

Rebecca Todd (Emily)

Sophia Powers (Toni)

Brooke Sheila-Lyn Baker (Maya)

Dean Marshall (Jerry)

Winson Won (Process Server)

