WATCH: Cameron Mathison’s New TV Series Debut

Hallmark star Cameron Mathison’s daytime talk show, “Home & Family,” recently ended earlier this month. The star has quickly bounced back and has just made his first appearance in the TV series, “General Hospital.”

This article has spoilers for “General Hospital.”

After Much Mystery, Mathison Debuted as Drew Cain on ‘General Hospital’

Mathison had shared that he was going to be joining the cast of “General Hospital,” but he was quiet about who his character would be at first. For a time, fans didn’t even know if he would be a recast character or a brand new character. The answer was finally revealed shortly before his TV debut. Mathison debuted as Drew Cain (recast) on August 17.

His introduction was dramatic, as a guard told him: “This is the last place you’ll ever see, Drew Cain.” Then Mathison lifted his head, revealing that he is now playing the character on “General Hospital.”

Cain “died” on the series in 2019. Just before his debut, Mathison revealed to TV Insider that he would be playing the character.

Mathison said: “I love how much Drew is interwoven obviously in the canvas and the storyline. I love the nature of him and the adventure of him.”

He said he watched old clips on YouTube when Billy Miller played the character, so he could get an idea of how Drew Cain was potrayed in the past while also making the character his own.

Mathison Was on ‘All My Children’ Until 2011

This isn’t Mathison’s first soap opera. He was Ryan Lavery on “All My Children” from 1997 to 2011, TV Insider reported.

He told ET Online that he didn’t realize how much he missed being in a soap opera until he returned. He added that he’s currently in the best shape of his life at 51, two years after his surgery for kidney cancer.

“I went in knowing these guys on ‘General Hospital,’ and they’re in like, top, phenomenal shape, and I thought I better step up my game,” he said.

Mathison told Soap Opera Digest that he loved the character of Drew Cain.

I love this character. I think this character embodies a lot of stuff I haven’t necessarily been able to tap into as an actor and that I love and that is important to me, like family and having a daughter on the canvas. I think that means a lot to Drew, and obviously being a dad means a lot to me. His adventurous background and his military background, I’ve never been able to do anything quite like that and that’s very exciting for me. I love how dynamic he is as a character and how interwoven he is with family. He’s twins with Jason, and getting to play off of Steve [Burton] — I’ve been buddies with him for a long time. Not close, but always really appreciated him and respected his work. So, to be related to Jason is super-cool, and obviously, working with Kelly [Monaco] — Kelly and I have known each other for a long time … There are just so many aspects of Drew that immediately gave me goosebumps in that meeting.

