WATCH: Danica McKellar & Candace Cameron Bure Face Off in Dance-Off

Trevor Donovan may be wowing Hallmark viewers with his moves on “Dancing with the Stars,” but other Great American Family and Hallmark stars are having social media dance-offs of their own. Among them are GAF stars Candace Cameron Bure, Danica McKellar, and Jen Lilley.

The dance-off began as the stars were filming Christmas movies for Great American Family. Their co-stars joined them, as the stars tried to good-naturedly one-up each other with their dance movies and creativity.

In one Instagram story, Bure explained: “For those of you who haven’t been following Great American Family’s Story, there’s kind of been a dance-off between Danica McKellar and Neal Bledsoe, then Jen Lilly and Jessie Hutch. Then they invited me and Marc Blucas. And now I have tagged Andrea Barber and Dan Payne…”

She then joked that she hoped the competition would end soon, “cuz I don’t think any of us have time to do any more dance wars, we actually have to make movies.”

Bure & Marc Blucas Competed Together

Bure and co-star Marc Blucas competed in the social media competition together. Their first video consisted of several different dances.

Natasha Bure joked about one of Bure’s comments, writing, “I’d love to know who dances in a club like that… must be new!! 🫢”

Lilley replied, “Verified😂😂😂 I cannot wait to respond to this. It’s a dance off 🔥🔥🔥.”

Andrea Barber wrote, “WHAT have you gotten me into?! 😵‍💫”

Hallmark star Kristoffer Polaha chimed in and wrote, “Fun!”

It wasn’t their only competitive video though. They joked that they weren’t submitting another video because the focus shouldn’t be on competing. But then Hillary Scott appeared, singing, in their video. And they had an entire choir behind them next singing, “We are the champions.”

McKellar replied, “Hahahaha!!! I am laughing so hard right now! 😂 Love you! 😍 All hail the champions!! 🤗🏆🎉”

Maria Cahill Vouga replied to McKellar’s comment: “@danicamckellar no, no, no! This is not defeat for you and @becauseibledsoe!! Don’t give into their tom foolery! They were so sneaky under the guise of “there shouldn’t be winners or losers…it’s a family channel.” You cannot let us down now!!!”

Lilley wrote, “I haven’t even watched but I know you’re full of it. LOL”

Dan Payne replied, “That was….that was… EPIC! 🙌🙌🙌 Too bad we wrapped our film or 🤷🏻‍♂️ 😏”

Barber wrote, “Waving my white flag…but only because we wrapped! 🏳️😉”

McKellar Had a Musical Submission

McKellar and co-star Neal Bledsoe had a unique submission of their own. They lip-synced to “Summer Lovin'” from Grease.

McKellar wrote, “Let’s be clear, we have been extremely impressed with the content from our fellow @gactv stars currently shooting @gactv Christmas movies: @jen_lilley @jesse_hutch @andreabarber @actordanpayne and of course @candacecbure & @marcblucas11 with that incredible Dirty Dancing lift… But we couldn’t resist a little Grease, seeing as how we are shooting a movie about an old fashioned 1950’s style drive-in! 🎄🚘❤️ #ChristmasAtTheDriveIn #DanceWars #BringIt”

Bure replied, “What?!!!!! LOVE!!!! 🙌🙌🙌❤️❤️❤️”

Donovan replied, “😂.”

Barber & Payne Also Competed

Andrea Barber and Dan Payne also competed.They dressed up in Santa costumes and danced to “Jingle Bell Rock,” along with other fun selections in the first part. But they didn’t stop there.

Bure replied, “That was awesome!!!!! 🙌🙌🙌”

McKellar wrote, “Impressive!! 👏👏👏”

Lilley wrote, “This is sooooooooooo good!!!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥👏👏👏👏”

Lilley Submitted a Dance-Off Too

Here’s Lilley’s second submission:

McKellar wrote: “Yay!!! Worth the wait! 🙌🙌🙌”

Cindy Busby replied, “The best!!!!!!! 👏👏👏”

And her first video:

All the stars are headlining Christmas movies for Great American Family this year.

McKellar and Bledsoe are starring in “Christmas at the Drive-In,” premiering Friday, November 25.

Bure and Blucas are starring in “A Christmas…Present” on November 27, presented by Bure’s company.

Barber and Payne are starring in “Christmas on Candy Cane Lane” on December 3, also produced by Bure’s Candy Rock Entertainment.

Lilley and Hutch are starring in “B&B Merry” on December 4.

