New WCTH Episode Holds Secret Message for Lucas Fans, Creator Reveals

During season 11 episode 5 of “When Calls the Heart,” which aired on Sunday, May 5, Elizabeth and Nathan took a few serious steps forward in their blossoming relationship. But Lucas had some important scenes too, including one-on-one talks with both Nathan and Elizabeth. Co-creator and executive director Brian Bird recently revealed that there was a secret message for Lucas fans that undergirded one of Chris McNally’s most important scenes from episode 5.

This post has spoilers for the latest episode of “When Calls the Heart.”

Bird Said the Scene Was Meant to Reassure Lucas Fans

Bird told viewers that the scene where Lucas encouraged Elizabeth to jump in with both feet was actually a message to Lucas fans, letting them know that Lucas hadn’t changed.

He wrote: “Don’t throw the baby out with the bathwater. That was a scene written for @ChrisMcNally_ to show all Lucas fans that he is still everything they love about him, and always will be.”

A viewer replied, “Reminded me how gracious Nathan was when Lucas and Elizabeth began their relationship. Nathan went to Lucas and told him he would always have his back. Both characters are very classy. But then in that time era, people were more respectful of each other. Another reason I love this show!”

Another person added, “I am a Nathan fan but I also wish she would have said “I will. I hope you will too” or something to return that gesture. ❤️ Scene felt a little incomplete. L was a class act in this moment.”

Bird Was Replying to a Post that Said Elizabeth Should Have Apologized to Lucas

On X, Bird retweeted and commented on a post from a fan wondering why Elizabeth wasn’t apologizing to Lucas during an important scene between the two in season 11 episode 5. The commenter did note that they thought the scenes with Lucas (played by Chris McNally) were “beautiful.”

The original tweet read: “The “jump in with both feet” conversation with Lucas and Liz was missing one thing…an apology from Liz for using Lucas while looking at Nathan as more than a friend while she was still engaged.”

The commenter was referring to a big scene between Lucas and Elizabeth in season 11 episode 5. Before that scene, Lucas told Nathan that he was certain that Elizabeth was over him, and he would rather have her in his life as a friend that not in his life at all.

Then in a later scene, Lucas talked to Elizabeth and asked her to promise him “if you have the opportunity to be truly happy, you jump in with both feet. You deserve that.”

A person who likes Lucas replied to the tweet about the apology, writing: “It’s heartbreaking she’s not with Lucas 💔 To me, they’re so much better suited. I’m not sure what motivated the writers to go in this direction but it made me not want to watch this season. I just love so many of the other characters, I decided to tune in.”

However, another person didn’t think Elizabeth had any reason to apologize, writing: “🤔🤔 Funny…I think it should be the other way around and Lucas thanking ‘Liz’ for having the courage to be true to herself and her feelings and being honest with him. “Liz owes Lucas nothing for having a change of heart about him. He owes her his blessings!”