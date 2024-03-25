Kevin McGarry: Nathan & Elizabeth’s Romance Is Like ‘The Notebook’

Recent previews for season 11 of “When Calls the Heart” have focused heavily on Nathan and Elizabeth’s blossoming romance, after Elizabeth broke up with Lucas at the end of season 10. Kevin McGarry (Nathan) recently spoke about what to expect in season 11 and why he feels Nathan and Elizabeth are much like the couple from “The Notebook” movie.

Nathan & Elizabeth Have ‘Hurt Each Other,’ Similar to a ‘Real Relationship,’ McGarry Shared

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight’s Deidre Behar, McGarry and Erin Krakow (Elizabeth) talked about season 11 and the show’s new focus on Nathan and Elizabeth’s budding romance.

“They’ve really had this uphill downhill all over the place, you know,” McGarry said. “It hasn’t been all roses. They’ve made mistakes. They hurt each other a couple of times. But it’s like, it’s a real relationship. It’s what people do and they’re kind of like ‘Notebook’ endgame.”

Behar pursued that thought, suggesting that Nathan is like Noah from “The Notebook,” Elizabeth is like Allie, and Lucas is Lon Hammond. McGarry agreed, although he noted that Behar knows the character details better than he does.

“And that actually makes sense,” McGarry commented with a laugh. “The rich guy, and I’m like the chimney sweep, bearded guy…”

Nathan Not Finding a Partner While Elizabeth Was With Lucas Was ‘Deliberate’

McGarry said he thinks Nathan and Elizabeth are ultimately endgame.

“Nathan was created for Elizabeth,” McGarry shared. “…Him not finding a place, him not finding a partner, was deliberate. He was meant to kind of just wander… while she was kind of moving forward with Lucas. And I think it was always meant to be this, so that they were meant to be endgame. And I really like how it’s been done.”

Krakow & McGarry Shared Hints About Season 11 Storylines

The two stars talked more about the upcoming season, with Krakow saying that she thinks Elizabeth is “coming out of her cocoon.”

McGarry noted that both Elizabeth and Nathan being single parents is one of the things that always pulled them together. And we’ll see more of that in season 11.

McGarry also shared that there’s a touching, heartbreaking episode coming up in season 11 where Allie wants to see her birth father. Elizabeth plays a role in the episode, helping them through the emotional fallout.

“It’s a moving episode,” McGarry promised. “…It’s a really big episode for Jaeda [Lily Miller, who plays Allie].”

Even last year, Krakow was hinting about how Nathan and Elizabeth would hit some important milestones in season 11. When asked if fans should hold out hope that Nathan and Elizabeth will have a romance, she said yes.

“I guess I’ll just say yes,” Krakow said, with a smile. “…Though I’m sensitive for any of our viewers who may have just watched all of this go down. I know it’s very fresh for them. And for that reason, I’d just like to say that we take our time with any of this… We are intentionally being as respectful as we can. But it’s really important that Elizabeth have love in her life and we’re on that journey.”

Some Lucas fans have pointed out that with the trailers already promoting Nathan and Elizabeth’s romance, it doesn’t feel like they are taking things slowly. But Nathan fans are happy to see the new romance already front and center.

When asked by ET Online if Krakow can picture Elizabeth and Nathan ending up together, Krakow enthusiastically said yes.

“I do…” she said. “I absolutely think it makes sense. And I think that everybody deserves a happy ending… That’s what we’re after.”