‘When Calls the Heart’ Season 11 Premiere Spoilers Hint at Big Changes

The first episode of “When Calls the Heart” season 11 premieres on Sunday, April 7 at 9 p.m. Eastern/9 p.m. Pacific/8 p.m. Central. After a long wait, fans are ready to see how the season 10 cliffhanger with Lucas is resolved, and they’re ready to jump into a blossoming romance between Nathan and Elizabeth. Here’s a look at spoilers for the premiere, including photos, trailers, and more.

See All the Trailers & Sneak Peeks for the Premiere

First, let’s look at a roundup of all the trailers and sneak peeks for the season 11 premiere.

An on-location video talks about Elizabeth’s new haircut.

And a sneak peek shows that they will immediately jump into the Lucas accident in the premiere.

Another trailer focuses in on a Nathan and Elizabeth romance.

A different trailer teases “infinite possibilities” for the new season.

And here’s a first look from a month ago.

On her Instagram page, Erin Krakow (Elizabeth) shared a video of the crew getting Chris McNally ready for a Lucas hospital scene.

The Premiere Episode is Called ‘When Stars Align’

The first episode of season 11 is called “When Stars Align.”

Hallmark’s short description reads: “Elizabeth turns over a new leaf. Nathan returns home from an investigation and Bill questions its outcome. Rosemary chases a scoop. Lucas makes a surprise announcement.”

There’s a long cast list for the premiere, which includes:

Erin Krakow (Elizabeth Thornton)

Pascale Hutton (Rosemary Coulter)

Jack Wagner (Bill Avery)

Kavan Smith (Leland Coulter)

Chris McNally (Lucas Bouchard)

Kevin McGarry (Nathan Grant)

Andrea Brooks (Dr. Faith Carter)

Martin Cummins (Henry Gowen)

Amanda Wong (Mei Sou)

Viv Leacock (Joseph Canfield)

Natasha Burnett (Minnie Canfield)

Loretta Walsh (Florence Yost)

Ben Rosenbaum (Mike Hickam)

Hrothgar Mathews (Ned Yost)

Johannah Newmarch (Molly Sullivan)

Jaeda Lily Miller (Allie Grant)

Jaiven Natt (Robert Wolf)

Erik Gow (Edwin Mitchel)

Vienna Leacock (Angela Canfield)

Elias Leacock (Cooper Canfield)

Miriam Smith (Dora Watson)

Chloe McKinnon (Lily Watson)

Hyland Goodrich (Little Jack Thornton)

Christian Michael Cooper (Timmy Lawson)

Ava Grace Cooper (Opal Weise)

Remy Marthaller (Sarah Wolf)

Gracyn Shinyei (Emily Montgomery

Billy Christos Jr. (Toby)

Sofia Hodsoni (Talia)

Daniel Arnold (Jed Campbell)

Nick Hunnings (Richard Wolf)

In a headline for a press release about the new episode, Hallmark wrote: “New Romance, New Challenges and New Style in Store for Elizabeth in the Season 11 Premiere of When Calls the Heart.”

Photos for the First Episode Hint at the Plot

Here are the photos Hallmark has released for the first episode. First, there are the usual photos of the cast posing for pictures on the set.

It also looks like Elizabeth will be getting her new haircut right away in the first episode.

It appears there will be a focus on her classroom in the first episode and a new science experiment.

Nathan will be in quite a few scenes.

Along with Mike, Millie, Florence and also Rosemary and Bill.

The promo photos don’t show Lucas, although the sneak peek shows that his accident will be a big part of the first episode. It will be interesting to see what happens!

