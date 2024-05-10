WCTH Renewed for ‘Exciting’ Season 12: ‘We Never Could Have Imagined’

The Hallmark hit series “When Calls the Heart” has been renewed for a twelfth season. Hallmark made the official announcement a day after Heavy reported that season 12 was going into production.

The New Season Will Have 12 Episodes & Continue the Romance & Family Themes

The official announcement, originally reported by ET, came just about a month after season 11 premiered. Hallmark confirmed that the new season will have 12 episodes, just like season 11, and will “continue with themes about family, community, and of course romance as we move further into the 1920s.”

Executive Vice President of Programming Lisa Hamilton Daly said, in an official press release: “When Calls the Heart continues to exceed our expectations and the number of fans and viewers continue to grow every year… Bringing season 12 to life is a huge milestone and is a true testament to the cast and crew’s hard work and dedication throughout the last decade. We cannot wait for Hope Valley’s next chapter full of exciting characters and storytelling!”

Production Is Starting in July

It won’t be long before the cast and crew return to Canada to resume filming for the next season. In fact, Variety reported that production is already set to begin in July.

The newest issue of Production Weekly, released on May 8, included a listing for “When Calls the Heart” season 12, cluing fans in about the show’s renewal just before Hallmark’s official announcement.

Co-Creator Bird Said ‘We Never Could Have Imagined’ This Day When the Show Began

In a post shared on multiple social media accounts, co-creator Brian Bird wrote: “So this happened today… We never could have imagined when we launched ‘this little show that could’ in 2012 that we would still be here a dozen years later. We are grateful beyond words for our patrons at Hallmark Channel, Super Channel Heart & Home in Canada… and now Peacock TV. And for our tremendous team of cast, crew, writers and producers for believing so much and working so hard to deliver this weekly plate of ‘soul food.’ And for our grass roots, worldwide fan army who call themselves #Hearties. Our culture is better off because of When Calls the Heart, and we are honored to continue bringing it to the world.”

On Twitter (now called X), Bird later shared that “Season 12” was trending with 138,000 posts.

The Cast Has Joined in on the Excitement

Erin Krakow, who portrays Elizabeth on the show and is an executive director, said in a statement: “I am overjoyed that When Calls the Heart is coming back for a 12th season! Our fantastic writers, cast, and crew couldn’t be more excited to begin filming this next season! We are proud to tell stories that warm hearts in homes around the world and so grateful to Hallmark for being such champions of that positivity. Having the Hearties’ support over the past decade has been a true testament to what this show is all about: community and love. We cannot wait for our fans to see what Hope Valley has in store!”

Meanwhile, Kavan Smith (who plays Lee) shared a funny post joking: “I’m looking for a good reason to celebrate. Can’t anyone think of anything?”

Pascale Hutton (Rosemary) shared a video montage celebrating the news.

Amanda Wong (Mei) shared enthusiastic updates on her Instagram Reels celebrating the news, including pointing to articles about the renewal.