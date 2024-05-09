New Production Listing Hints at ‘When Calls the Heart’ Season 12 Renewal

While Hallmark hasn’t made an official announcement about “When Calls the Heart” being renewed, a new update points to the possibility that a decision has quietly been made. A recent production schedule update has revealed that plans for season 12 are already underway.

Production Weekly’s New Issue Lists ‘When Calls the Heart’ Season 12

The newest issue of Production Weekly, released on May 8, includes a listing for “When Calls the Heart” season 12. (Season 11 is currently airing.) Production Weekly is a common source for information on filming dates and production plans prior to their official announcements. Additional details weren’t posted on the website aside from the “season 12” notation.

While Hallmark hasn’t officially announced the show’s renewal yet, its listing in Production Weekly could very well mean that the decision has already been made. But it might be some time before viewers get an official word. “Chesapeake Shores,” for example, had its sixth season listed in Production Weekly nearly four months before Hallmark officially announced the show’s return.

Production Weekly’s November 3, 2021, issue listed “Chesapeake Shores 06” as an upcoming production. Heavy was one of the first publications to notice the change. Then months later, on February 23, ACFC West listed a production note for “Chesapeake Shores” season 6. But it wasn’t until about a month after ACFC’s notation that Hallmark made the official announcement, TV Series Finale reported.

Production Weekly is a highly credible source that has been providing comprehensive production information since 1995, according to its website. They note: “Our professional research staff continuously tracks and compiles up-to-date data on projects in various stages of development, both domestically and internationally… Published every Thursday, each issue starts fresh weekly with an average of over 100 listings.”

The Show’s Ratings Have Been Growing This Season

While Nielsen same-day ratings for this season may have started out lower than previous seasons, the viewership has been steadily growing with each episode.

Sseason 11 episode 3 enjoyed 1.852 million same-day viewers and a score of 0.14 in the 18-49 demographic, according to TV Series Finale. In contrast, season 10 episode 3 had 1.686 million viewers and a 0.09 in the 18-49 demographic. More recently, season 11 episode 5 saw 1.913 million same-day viewers. Episode 9 in season 10 had similar numbers (1.952 million), so the views are very close to when the show was renewed before.

Nielsen numbers do not include people who streamed on platforms like Hulu or Hallmark Movies Now, unless Nielsen had a deal with a platform to get that data, Hollywood Reporter explained. So the Nielsen numbers don’t fully reflect the viewer count. According to executive producer Brian Bird in a recent tweet, streamers are helping the show set records.

A Hearties Family Reunion Is Already Scheduled

Although the show’s renewal isn’t official yet, a Hearties Family Reunion for fans has already been scheduled for September 13-15, 2024 in Canada.

Additional details aren’t yet available. Last season’s event was announced even before season 10 began airing. The events typically have a special drawing that allows people to register interest in the event, because more people typically want to attend than there’s space for. In 2022, there was a four-day submission period in July with a two-ticket maximum. Names were then randomly drawn from those submissions and winners were notified on August 1. They only had 48 hours to respond and pay.

