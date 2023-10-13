WCTH Showrunner: We Envisioned a ‘Different Season’ But Circumstances Force Lucas to ‘Grow Up’

The penultimate episode of season 10 of “When Calls the Heart” left Hallmark viewers in shock. Elizabeth broke up with Lucas in the last few minutes, and seemed to have some moments with Nathan that might have hinted at a future between the two. Executive director and showrunner Lindsay Sturman shared insights into why Elizabeth made the decisions that she did, and how Lucas was forced to “grow up” and become the man Elizabeth always knew he was.

They Originally Planned a ‘Very Different Season’

In an interview with Heart to Hearties, Sturman talked in detail about the thoughts that went into their big decisions for Elizabeth in season 10 episode 11 and what it all means.

“When we came into the season we were planning a very different season,” Sturman admitted. “I mean, we just thought we’d be seeing Elizabeth and Lucas growing closer. But as we went back and watched previous episodes and watched Elizabeth’s journey… it started to take a really different path.”

She said part of that journey involved recognizing that while Elizabeth and Lucas had a very real romance, their paths were diverging, Sturman said about 8:50 into the interview.

“Lucas and Elizabeth have a romance,” Sturman said. “They have a love that’s very true… This is a story of paths diverging and brought on by circumstances… When I watch it… I am always just so touched by … how gallant and romantic he (Lucas)… You can see how much she cares about him and you can see that she sees the man that he is, she sees this sort of greatness inside of him.”

Lucas Was Living a ‘Young Life’ Before This New Journey, Sturman Said

Play

“For Lucas there’s a journey of a hero’s journey, a journey of finding the man inside him,” Sturman said. “This person that Elizabeth always saw, and carrying that through even if it doesn’t have exactly the outcome … we all thought it would have in the beginning.”

The circumstances with the water and the governor’s race forced him to grow up, she said around 10:15 into the interview.

“He was playing cards and … living a a young life, and then circumstances forced him to grow up, the way they do in life…” Sturman said. “That’s the prince who becomes Henry V, he grows up. But … it’s her seeing it in him I think that helps him take that step.”

Elizabeth Doesn’t Want to Raise Her Son in a Big City

Around 36 minutes into the interview, Sturman comments about how Elizabeth’s role as a mom also figured into her choice.

“She knows how it (being in a big city) could impact raising a child in that world…” Sturman said. “When you become a mom that becomes the most important thing. I think that’s pretty universal. And it changes your decisions… They say … you can’t have it all at the same time. It’s like there’s a time when you’re a parent of a young child and that’s the most important thing at that time… So her worlds are colliding in a way. That’s where she has to make these difficult choices.”

The Signs Weren’t Obvious Because Elizabeth Didn’t Know Her Own Heart

She clarified at 44 minutes that there are multiple truths at play: Lucas and Elizabeth love each other, but they’re also not on the same path. That’s why the signs that something was wrong weren’t obvious.

“I also think in life there can be multiple truths, like two things can be true at the same time…” Sturman said. “That there’s a romantic love and that maybe it’s not the next step… I think she doesn’t know … her heart and when she does know her heart, she takes action immediately… I think that’s why there were signs along the way but there weren’t glaring signs… I think the circumstances kind of revealed this truth.”

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s Full Christmas Lineup for 2023