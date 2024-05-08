WCTH Sneak Peek: Elizabeth Faces a Dark Past & Gets Closer to Nathan

After Nathan and Elizabeth made big steps forward in their relationship last week, and the Canfields faced the prospect of a surprise visitor, viewers can’t wait to see what’s next on “When Calls the Heart.” Hallmark has already released a sneak peek and a trailer hinting at what’s to come in season 11 episode 6. The teasers include a dark figure from Elizabeth’s past who is causing problems, and some intimate glances between Elizabeth and Nathan.

This article has minor spoilers for season 11 episode 6.

Elizabeth & Nathan Share Telling Glances in the Sneak Peek

Season 11 episode 6 is titled “Believe” and it premieres on Sunday, May 12 on the Hallmark channel. The synopsis for the episode reads: “Elizabeth confronts an imposing figure from her past with Nathan’s support. Rosemary helps Lee navigate a new leadership role. Lucas struggles to find bidders for his resort project.”

Play

In Hallmark’s sneak peek, we see a sweet moment between Nathan and Elizabeth when he offers to carry her books. The two exchange some telling glances during their chat. They discuss the upcoming school merger and how it might or might not change things. Elizabeth says she’s meeting with Mr. Wilcox from the school board to discuss it.

A separate, shorter synopsis from Hallmark for the episode reads: “With Nathan’s support and encouragement, Elizabeth is able to navigate a difficult situation.”

When the sneak peek was shared on Instagram, one fan wrote: “Love it!! So glad they fired that Tinker! We got our show back and now Nathan will finally get the love he has always deserved!!”

A Man Who Got Elizabeth Fired Returns to Hope Valley

Play

The trailer for the next episode reveals that a man with a dark past arrives to make things difficult again for Elizabeth. It’s Thomas Higgins, superintendent of the school board. And not only is he here to make trouble for Elizabeth, but it looks like he might be causing issues for Faith too.

Thomas Higgins is played by James Kot. Kot has been in Hallmark productions before, including “Christmas on Cherry Lane” just last year and “A Ruby Herring Mystery.”

This time, he’s recast as a character who appeared in season 4 of “When Calls the Heart” in the episode “Heart of a Teacher.” The previous actor was Jason McKinnon.

In that episode, Thomas claimed that Elizabeth had used her family’s influence to get her job as a teacher, and he got her fired. He knew the letter was a lie, but he wrote it as payback for her rejecting his advances. Elizabeth learned he had a history of sexual harassment, and she was ultimately able to get her job back. You can read the full recap of the episode on Hallmark’s webpage here.

The episode took place back when Jack was still alive and very much a part of Elizabeth’s life.

On Instagram, one fan wrote about the sneak peek and trailer: “Once Nathan finds out about Higgins he is going to go all Mountie on him. Higgins won’t mess with Elizabeth again after Nathan gets finished with him.”

