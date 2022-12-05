Fans Flip Over Photos of ‘Wedding Veil’ Cast Filming New Trilogy in Greece

The cast and crew of Hallmark Channel‘s popular “The Wedding Veil” film series gave fans an early holiday gift on December 5, 2022: a slew of social media posts from Greece, where they’ve kicked off filming another trilogy due to premiere on January 7, 2023. Here’s a peek inside their time together…

Lacey Chabert & Alison Sweeney Post Pics From Greece

The three “Wedding Veil” movies debuted on Hallmark in early January 2022, with the third one premiering on February 19, as part of the network’s “Loveuary” programming event. Starring Lacey Chabert, Alison Sweeney, and Autumn Reeser, the trilogy was about three college friends who bought an antique lace wedding veil said to bring true love to whoever possessed it. Despite their doubts, each character found love throughout the trilogy.

The movies shattered Hallmark viewing records; according to the network, all three movie premieres were the most-watched entertainment cable programs for their respective premiere weeks and had a combined total of seven million unique viewers.

So, naturally, fans were thrilled when Chabert announced during a recent appearance on “The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon” that the stars had reunited for a new set of “Wedding Veil” movies, to premiere on January 7, 2023.

“We’re currently filming them,” she told Fallon. “We’re about to actually head to Greece this weekend to film the third one. But Ali is the lead-in. And we are so excited to bring these characters back to life. Because the movies always end with a kiss, they fall in love. And now we get to see what happened after that. There might be babies, the friendships are deeper.”

On December 5, Lacey posted an Instagram photo of herself on a rocky beach in Greece with Sweeney and Reeser. She simply wrote, “Together again” with a red heart.

Reeser responded, “I love working with the two of you!! And this time in GREECE!!! So grateful :)”

Fans flooded the post with excitement, including many who hadn’t realized new movies were in the works. When someone asked how Greece is, Chabert responded, “absolutely amazing. Very blessed to be here.”

Among the excited fans were the trio’s fellow Hallmark stars. Among them, Holly Robbinson Peete wrote “Omggggg!!!” and Tamera Mowry posted three heart-eyed emojis.

Meanwhile, former Hallmark star Debbie Matenopoulus wrote, “Stop it. You are in Greece right now??? OMG! You’re with my people.”

Sweeney also posted a different photo of the trio, writing, “Yup – It’s happening! More #WeddingVeil magic is coming your way soon. We are having such a blast filming these movies. So grateful for @thereallacey @autumn_reeser & @hallmarkchannel for making this possible!”

Thousands of fans descended on Sweeney’s post, too, on which she included the hashtags #dreamscometrue, #setlife and #friends.

“Can’t wait for more Wedding Veil movies,” one person wrote. “You are such amazing actresses and the friendship between you all is magical.”

Another wrote, “Yay!!!!!!!!!! This series is one of the best Hallmark has ever put out.”

Director & Cast Members Post Additional Details From Greece

Film director Ronald Oliver has also posted a series of photos from the shoot in Greece, including a December 4 photo of him in front of the famed ancient ruins of Lindos Acropolis, one of the most popular archeological sites in Greece. His post says he is “the first director in history to film on the Lindos Acropolis.”

In another photo posted on December 5, Oliver revealed a drone shot of the site from above, praising the crew that captured the images.

The post says, “Sir Ronald is completely and unabashedly in love with his drone crew on his latest epic. This shot will make the movie.”

Despite the gorgeous scenic images, the cast and crew have apparently run into some weather issues while filming on location. In a photo Oliver posted on December 1, he wrote that the first day of filming had “gone dazzlingly well, despite the kind of rains which would have made Noah run for his tool box.”

Sweeney responded, “It ‘rains’ in Vancouver. This was more like a monsoon.”

Meanwhile, British child actor Ché Grant, whose Instagram profile says he’s part of the sixth “Wedding Veil” movie, has posted multiple Instagram Stories from the set. In one, he shared that the production has 119 crew members, not including the cast.

He also shared multiple videos of him with castmate Victor Webster, who starred opposite Sweeney as her love interest in “The Wedding Veil Legacy” and has posted multiple photos from being in Greece, too.

One video says it was posted at 5 am, as Grant and Webster walked toward the beach in the dark.

Holding the phone camera to capture them both, Webster says, “Ché, what have I convinced you to do?”

“Uhh, go skinny dipping in the water,” the young actor says, and then catches himself, laughing.

“No, not skinny dipping you weirdo,” Webster laughs.

“No, cold dipping!” Grant replies, smiling.

“Cold dipping, yeah,” Webster says. “You don’t want to get those two confused.”

The next video shows the two submerged in the water, with Grant saying it’s “freezing” and Webster clearly loving the cold swim, saying, “Yeah, this is how we do it! Mind over matter!”

When To Catch the New ‘Wedding Veil’ Movies

According to Entertainment Tonight, the first installment of the new movies, called “The Wedding Veil Expectations” will air on January 7, 2023, with Chabert at the center of the story alongside “When Calls the Heart” star Kevin McGarry.

The next weekend, “The Wedding Veil Inspiration” will air featuring a storyline focusing on Reeser and Paolo Bernardini. Then on January 21, the final film — “The Wedding Veil Journey” — centered around Sweeney and Webster’s characters — will premiere.