Lacey Chabert Reveals Big Announcement About ‘The Wedding Veil’

Hallmark star Lacey Chabert revealed big news about “The Wedding Veil” franchise in a recent appearance on “The Tonight Show.” Here’s everything you need to know about what Chabert revealed.

Chabert Said She’s Making 3 New ‘Wedding Veil’ Movies

In an interview with Jimmy Fallon, Chabert revealed that she’s making three new movies for “The Wedding Veil” franchise.

Play

Lacey Chabert Talks Mean Girls Reboot and Hearing “That’s So Fetch” Every Day of Her Life Lacey Chabert talks about people quoting her "fetch" Mean Girls line to her, acting in over 30 Hallmark Christmas films and her new film Haul Out the Holly. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Stream now on Peacock: bit.ly/3gZJaNy Subscribe NOW to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: pck.tv/3d7lcDy Watch The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy… 2022-11-22T05:02:15Z

“Autumn Reeser and Alison Sweeney and I, we are gonna be back with three more ‘Wedding Veils,” she told Fallon. “We’re currently filming them… We’re currently filming the last one. We’re about to actually head to Greece this weekend to film the third one. But Ali is the lead-in. And we are so excited to bring these characters back to life. Because the movies always end with a kiss, they fall in love. And now we get to see what happened after that. There might be babies, the friendships are deeper.”

Greece is an unusual location for a Hallmark movie. However, it’s not the first overseas location where Hallmark has filmed. In fact, a previous “Wedding Veil” movie also filmed overseas. “The Wedding Veil 2” was filmed in Venice, Burano, and Bulgaria.

Reeser wrote about that experience: “From driving to set in a water taxi, to drinking espresso in little porcelain cups on set, to bringing my son’s Flat Stanley on the adventure of a lifetime… I doubt anything will ever surpass this experience for me!! I hope it brings you as much joy as it brought to me, because this is my WHY for making these movies!”

She Shared the Premiere Date for the First New Movie

Chabert also revealed that the first movie in this second trilogy is going to premiere on January 7.

During her interview, Fallon talked about what a big Hallmark fan he is, and they joked about the possibility that he might be in a Hallmark movie someday in the future.

Heavy previously reported that a fourth “Wedding Veil” movie was in the works (and is now finished filming.) At the time, stars who were confirmed to be returning included Lacey Chabert (Avery), Kevin McGarry (Peter), Karen Kruper (Grace), Alison Sweeney (Tracy), and Autumn Reeser (Emma.) Interestingly, McGarry was also filming for the tenth season of “When Calls the Heart” around the same time that the new trilogy was being filmed.

The Wardrobe Girls, who were behind the amazing fashion choices in the first three movies, also began posting photos on Instagram that seemed to hint about the new movies around this same time.

The movies were a big hit for Hallmark. According to ShowBuzzDaily’s numbers, “The Wedding Veil” clocked in with 3.394 million live viewers, and hit .29 in the 18-49 demographic (and .39 specifically for women in the 18-49 demographic.) Those live numbers were higher than the top 10 Hallmark movies of 2021. “The Wedding Veil” also beat “Christmas at Castle Heart” with 3.394 million to the Christmas movie’s 3.31 million live viewers.

But before her new “Wedding Veil” series, Chabert is starring in “Haul Out the Holly” with Wes Brown, Stephen Tobolowsky, Melissa Peterman, and Ellen Travolta on Saturday, November 26 at 8 p.m. Eastern.

Hallmark’s synopsis for this new movie reads: “When Emily unexpectedly spends the holidays alone at her parents’ house, their HOA insists that she participate in its many Christmas festivities.”

READ NEXT: Hallmark Reveals Countdown to Christmas Lineup