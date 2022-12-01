Hallmark’s Wes Brown Admits Feeling Disconnected From Fans During Filming

When much-beloved Hallmark Channel star Wes Brown is shooting a new movie, the star says it’s easy to feel disconnected from the viewers the films are made for. So meeting loyal fans reminds him why he does what he does.

Brown, who co-stars in Hallmark’s new hit movie, “Haul Out the Holly” with Lacey Chabert, made a surprise appearance on November 30, 2022, during an Instagram Live session with the founders of Christmas Con, an annual holiday convention for fans of Hallmark Channel and similar networks like Lifetime and Great American Family, providing chances to meet the stars they love. Brown opened up about why it’s so special to him and his colleagues to attend these gatherings and meet some of their most loyal viewers.

Wes Brown Says Movie Shoots Can Be ‘Out in the Middle of Nowhere’

Ahead of appearing at ChristmasCon in New Jersey December 9 – 11, Brown said he loves seeing and connecting with fans at events like this because it makes film shoots far from home worthwhile.

“It’s really surreal, you know, when we’re shooting these movies, we’re kind of out in the middle of nowhere sometimes. It’s just us,” he said.

“And then to see the impact, so many months later, and even years later when they bring up a film we did one, two, three-plus years ago,” he continued, talking about getting to see fans’ reactions to his and colleagues’ work. “I think that’s the best part about it, to see how many people show up to these things to let you know what traditions you’ve created in their life and so many memories. You don’t really see that or get a taste of that when you’re out on location filming sometimes.”

The other benefit of attending fan conventions, Brown said, is the chance to reunite with some of his fellow actors.

He said, “A lot of the people that are part of these networks and films, we’re really all good friends but we live in different parts of the country, the world sometimes. It’s a big giant family, it really, truly is. We don’t just say that. It’s really, really special to get everyone together.”

In addition to Brown and Chabert, Christmas Con’s lineup of stars appearing for panels, autograph sessions and movie showings include Hallmark Channel favorites Jonathan Bennett, Paul Campbell, Tyler Hynes, Paul Greene, and Nikki DeLoach.

Wes Brown’s Riding High After ‘Haul Out the Holly’ Success

Brown appeared on the Christmas Con Instagram Live to surprise fans with the news that there will be a special showing of “Haul Out the Holly,” complete with red carpet arrivals during the convention. The movie, which premiered on Hallmark Channel on November 26, has been a ratings blockbuster for the network.

“We’re really proud of this film,” he said. “We just got our numbers back and we’re so excited about how well it did, how well it was received.”

According to Hallmark Media, the movie was ad-supported cable TV’s #1 most-watched movie of the year among key demographics. That means as of Thanksgiving weekend, it had the best ratings of any film across all commercial cable networks in 2022 among key demographic groups: women ages 25-54, women ages 18-49, and women and persons 18-34.

“Haul Out the Holly” will air again on Hallmark Channel at the following times:

Saturday December 3 at 6 pm Eastern

Tuesday December 6 at 8 pm Eastern

Sunday December 11 at 10 pm Eastern

Thursday December 15 at 6 pm Eastern

Wednesday December 21 at 2 pm Eastern

Saturday December 24 at 8 pm Eastern