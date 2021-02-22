‘When Calls the Heart’ Season 8 Episode 2: Best Photos & Spoilers for Next Week

Now that When Calls the Heart‘s Season 8 premiere is over, are you ready for the next episode? Some fans might skip ahead to Episode 2 right away if they could. Since that’s not an option, here’s everything we know so far about When Calls the Heart Season 8 Episode 2, including spoilers and photos released by Hallmark.

This article will have minor spoilers for Season 8 Episode 2.

Season 8 Episode 2 Airs on February 28

Season 8 Episode 2 will premiere at 9 p.m. Eastern (8 p.m. Central) on Sunday, February 28. So that’s exactly one week from when Episode 1 aired. The new episode will also be an hour long.

Here’s the Synopsis for Next Week

Next week’s episode will be called “Honestly, Elizabeth.”

The official synopsis reads: “Helen Bouchard begins to edit Elizabeth’s manuscript. When Lee gets injured, a newcomer’s words of comfort cause Rosemary to reflect on what she wants in life.”

This raises some questions, namely, what happens to injure Lee?

The synopsis for the entire season, which might have more minor spoilers than just for next week, reads: “More surprises and challenges are in store for the residents of Hope Valley. Elizabeth’s relationships with Nathan and Lucas continue to deepen, Faith and Carson must make choices about their future, a new family arrives to town, Lee and Rosemary get some unexpected news, Bill is asked to return a prized possession and the whole town joins in the excitement as another wedding takes place.”

The Biggest Guest Star Will Be Lucas’ Mom

This is a big episode for #TeamLucas fans, most likely. Teryl Rothery is going to be guest-starring as Lucas’ mother Helen Bouchard, who’s beginning to edit Elizabeth’s book.

Helen’s arrival will be huge for viewers. How she interacts with Elizabeth and how Lucas handles the dynamic between his mom and the woman he wants to court will truly reveal if the two have a possible future together. If Elizabeth and his mom have a disagreement and Lucas sides with his mom, for example, I could see that not boding well for their future. But if he comes to Elizabeth’s defense, then that could really help them move forward.

Photos from Episode 2

Here are more photos from Episode 2 that Crown Media has released so far.

It looks like we’re going to have a funny exchange between Kayla Wallace’s character, Fiona, and Jonathan Purvis’ character Bret Brewer.

It looks like Fiona is trying her hand at a new career move, but it may not be going quite so well.

In fact, based on these pictures, it looks like she might need a little more training!

Here are some more photos. Based on the photos and the description, the new family we’ve been waiting to see will be arriving in town on Episode 2.

That sneak peek we saw might actually be from Episode 2, based on this photo.

Will this couple be getting married soon? That’s going to be my guess.

It looks like these two are getting along quite well again.

In general, it looks like the biggest storyline for next week will involve Lucas’ mom, Fiona’s new career, and the new family’s arrival.

