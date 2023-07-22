Everything We Know About Season 10 of Hallmark’s ‘When Calls the Heart’

Hearties, it’s almost time! Fans of Hallmark Channel‘s popular series “When Calls the Heart” are finally just a week away from the 10th season premiere, airing on July 30, 2023.

“WCTH” finished its ninth season in May 2022, per TV Guide, focuses on a cast of characters who live in the fictional, picturesque town of Hope Valley around 1910, with teacher Elizabeth Thatcher — played by Erin Krakow — as the show’s main character. Before the SAG-AFTRA actors’ strike began, which precludes members from promoting past or future projects in which they appear, Krakow and some of her co-stars leaked details on the upcoming season.

In a recent interview with “Entertainment Tonight,” Krakow said, “Season 10 is packed. We are truly leveling up the ‘When Calls the Heart’ experience.”

Hallmark has also provided plot details on the first episodes of the season, which will include the series’ 100th episode, promising “more drama, surprises and romance.” Here’s what you need to know:

Discovery of Hope Valley Spring Will Lead to Big Changes on ‘When Calls the Heart’

In a press release about the first episode of season 10, titled “Carpe Diem,” Hallmark revealed details about a “discovery” made by Krakow’s character and Jack Wagner’s character, Bill Avery.

“Hope Valley faces an economic downturn together,” the release reads. “Meanwhile, Elizabeth (Krakow) and Bill (Wagner) learn that the children of Hope Valley have made a discovery that could change the future of the town.”

Both stars recently revealed that the big discovery is a hidden spot with hot springs, which Krakow told “Entertainment Tonight” becomes a “tourist destination” that will bring new faces into town.

“We are bringing in lots of exciting guest stars,” she said. “We don’t know if they are good guys or bad guys.”

Wagner also told Digital Journal, “We start the season, and there is a revelation that happens right around the community there, which turns out to be a wellness spring. That’s a big deal in terms of my character.”

Krakow told “Entertainment Tonight” that the first episode of the new season will also see newly engaged Elizabeth and her fiancé Lucas, played by Chris McNally, planning their wedding.

“There is cake tasting and invitations and, you know, talk of dress designs,” Krakow said excitedly. “All the good stuff. We will see them on that journey.”

In the second episode on August 6, according to Hallmark, “the town is buzzing with talk of the Hot Springs and how it will help the town” and among the visitors to Hope Valley will be Elizabeth’s Aunt Agatha, played by Kari Konoval, and sister Julie, played by Charlotte Hegele.

Season 10 of ‘When Calls The Heart’ Brings New Faces, Including a New Baby

More visitors arrive in the third episode, airing August 13. Hallmark’s synopsis says, “Tourists start arriving, including the St. Johns, who may prove to be trouble for Bill.” The episode will also feature Elizabeth planning “the perfect baby shower” for Rosemary Coulter, played by Pascale Hutton, with her friends.

Hutton shared an Instagram selfie on July 18 of her first day of filming season 10 wearing a pretend baby bump. She wrote, “I can’t wait to share the pregnancy ride with you starting July 30th!!!”

When Hutton appeared on the Paltrocast With Darren Paltrowitz in May, she said she can hardly believe that what started as a guest starring role during the first season of “When Calls the Heart” turned into a featured character who’s been an integral part of the show all this time, and admitted she didn’t think the series would be a hit.

“At the time I just thought it was this tiny, little, strange period-genre TV show that I didn’t know would find an audience,” she recalled. “I didn’t see a place for it in the scope of TV land, and I think that actually should have been an indication that it probably was going to find a place because no one else was taking up that real estate. No one else was creating a show like it.”

Hutton continued, “So we’ve had this amazing success with this audience that’s grown and grown and grown and grown over 10 seasons.”

In the fourth episode called “Great Expectations,” per Hallmark, the Coulter’s baby is late, but Dr. Faith Carter, played by Andrea Brooks, assures them it’s fine. “By the time Rosemary

goes into labor, the entire town is there to support her,” the synopsis says of the August 20th episode.

Erin Krakow Promises Plenty of Surprises & Drama During Season 10

Play

In recent weeks, Krakow has been hinting at big changes, drama and “lots of romance” for Hope Valley in interviews and previews promoting season 10. Krakow, who also serves as executive producer for the show, told “Entertainment Tonight” there will even be a “musical episode” with some singing.

And even though her character seems to be happily engaged, she said Elizabeth’s path won’t necessarily be smooth.

“Elizabeth goes through it this season,” Krakow said. “She has some emotional hurdles that she has to overcome. Her kid is growing up. Little Jack has all of these questions now about his father and that is a new challenge for Elizabeth. She has a lot on her plate. She is juggling a lot.”

She also called the series’ 100th episode “momentous.”

She told TV Insider, “It is a celebration of our community, and we get to see everyone enjoying a special new feature in Hope Valley. I will say maybe that’s when we can expect to see some family. And yeah, it won’t feel like a departure from our story and it won’t feel like a departure from the way we typically tell stories. We didn’t want to divert at all from the stories that we were telling this season. So it will very much feel like a cohesive part of the rest of this season.”

Krakow also teased a “life-and-death” situation when talking to Entertainment Tonight.

“Just buckle your seatbelts,” she said. “I am not kidding, it’s a massive season. It’s a roller-coaster. It’s a fun roller-coaster.”

“When Calls the Heart” season 10 premieres on July 30 at 9 p.m. Eastern time.