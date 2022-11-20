Where Was ‘When I Think of Christmas’ Filmed? See Cast Stories & Locations

The Hallmark Channel’s newest movie, “When I Think of Christmas,” premieres on Sunday November 20, at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. The movie stars Shenae Grimes-Beech, Niall Matter, and Beth Broderick. Here’s everything you need to know about where “When I Think of Christmas” was filmed, and the cast involved in bringing the movie to life.

‘When I Think of Christmas’ Was Filmed in Vancouver, British Columbia

“When I Think of Christmas” was filmed in the Vancouver region of Canada. The movie was produced by Seasonal Road Productions LTD. under Front Street Pictures, which is located in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

Grimes-Beech shared a few pictures about her stay in B.C. while filming, which had been her first time back on set in five years.

“First week back on set, done and dusted!!!” she wrote on Instagram.

She continued: “I can’t believe it’s been 5 years since I’ve been on a film set. For 15 years that environment was my home away from home and I was so relieved that it all came right back like riding a bike!”

She was also not so ready to leave after filming was done.

“BC, you’re so damn beautiful. How we ever gonna leave this place?!” she wrote.

A fan replied: “There’s a reason it’s called Beautiful British Columbia ❤️”

Broderick posted a selfie on Twitter with Matter. Matter is known for not using social media much and keeping his Internet interactions at the minimum, so it’s nice to have a selfie from the set.

She also posted on Instagram: “With the lovely @shenaegrimesbeech. Watch this Sunday! #whenithinkofchristmas @hallmarkchannel . Don’t miss this one!”

Broderick shared her love for Vancouver in this next post as well, writing: “I have chosen a life that shuttles me from location to location to location. Some familiar and others exotic.”

“View from the sea plane yesterday. Stunning ride!” she wrote in another post.

Meet the Cast

Hallmark’s synopsis of the movie reads:

Sara Thompson (Grimes-Beech) returns to her hometown just before Christmas to help her mother Anna (Broderick), who is downsizing from their family home to move into a condo. Sara is surprised to find her ex-boyfriend Josh Hartman (Matter) is back in town from Nashville and will be producing the annual Christmas concert. The two had once planned a life in music together but Sara left to study law. At Anna’s urging, Sara helps Josh with auditions by to accompany the hopefuls on piano. Slowly, the old flames reconnect and try to heal wounds, both old and new. When Sara discovers the music and lyrics for a song written long ago by her late father, she and Josh forge a bold plan for the upcoming Christmas concert that will lead them all back to their musical roots and make this a holiday to remember.

Shenae Grimes-Beech, who plays Sara, is an entrepreneur, actor, and podcast host, according to her bio. She is best known for her roles on “Degrassi: The Next Generation” and “90210,” where she played mean girls. Grimes-Beech stars as a co-anchor on POPSUGAR Now.

She also has a huge following on Instagram and TikTok, where she often shares hilarious videos with her family.

Niall Matter (Josh in the movie) is probably best known for his recurring roles as Zane Donovan on “Eureka” and Evan Cross, the main character on “Primeval: New World,” both on Syfy, according to his bio. Matter works on a mix of American and Canadian projects. He has been a guest star on “The Good Doctor,” “Constantine” on NBC, and “Supernatural” and “iZombie” on The CW. Matter also had a lead role in the TNT pilot “Guilt by Association,” which starred Julia Stiles. Matter also played Ian in “Finding Father Christmas,” “Engaging Father Christmas,” “Marrying Father Christmas,” along with having a major role in the “Aurora Teagarden” series.

Beth Broderick plays Anna in the movie. According to her bio, her first movie was “Stealing Home,” which also starred Jodie Foster and Mark Harmon. She has been in movies like “Psycho Beach Party,” “Bonfire of the Vanities,” “Fools Rush In,” “1000 Pieces of Gold,” “Shadowhunter,” “French Exit,” “The Silencer,” “Man of the Year,” “State’s Evidence,” “Tom’s Nu Heaven,” “Timber Falls,” “Bad Actress,” “Fly Away,” “Something About Her,” “Echoes of War,” and “Two Step,” among many others.

Sadly, her father passed away this past September. She wrote on Instagram: “Cheers Dad. You had a helluva run. Rest now.”

She said that her dad had reunited with her mother, writing: “Dad joined her Sunday on whatever journey lies ahead.”

Also starring in the movie are:

Mark Adrian Humphrey (George)

Alistair Abell (Ted)

Sofia Hodsoni (Ellie)

Viola Cerullo (Twin1)

Aliana Cerullo (Twin 2)

Daniel Bacon (Mayor)

Tara Pratt (Imogene)

Michelle Creber (Lynette)

Jana Benoit (Brooke)

Bobby L Stewart (Mr. Clarkson)

Maria Yanagisawa (Becca)

Remy Marthaller (Little Girl Contestant)

Jocelyn Gauthier (Caitlin)

