Here’s Where You Can Get Candace Cameron Bure’s Amazing Red Dress

Candace Cameron Bure is hosting Hallmark’s 2020 Christmas preview special this year. But one thing you can be sure everyone will be talking about is her gorgeous red dress. Where did she get the dress she’s wearing in the 2020 Countdown to Christmas Preview Special? And how can you pick up your own? Read on for all the details.

Her Gorgeous Red Dress Is by Alexia Maria

Cameron Bure shared all the details about her gorgeous holiday dress in an Instagram post before the special aired.

The dress is by Alexia Maria and it’s called the Estelle Mini Dress. According to the dress’s online listing, it’s made of silk faille and has a strapless neckline with a fitted bodice and oversized half bows. There’s a concealed back zipper with a hook and eye closure, and the dress is fully lined. It not only comes in red, but in raspberry, blush, pine green, navy, light blue, and white. It’s available in sizes 0 to 16. You can also find the dress in white at Saks Fifth Avenue.

Her shoes are from Stuart Weitzman.

Her jewelry is by Hears on Fire Co and her hair accessory is by Jennifer Behr. Lolly Christmas provided a few additional details about her beautiful accessories. The Hearts on Fire earrings are in the Aerial Diamond Ear Vine style, and the diamond rings are in the HOF Enticing Three Row Ring style. The earrings currently run $6,900 and are made of 18K white gold. The ring is 18K Yellow Gold, with a total carat weight of 2.25. This one runs $10,500.

The Preview Special Starts at 11 PM Eastern

This one-hour special is going to give viewers a sneak peek of Hallmark’s all-new holiday movie lineup. You’ll have to stay up a little later for this one. It premieres Saturday night, October 17, at 11:01 p.m. Eastern (10:01 p.m. Central), right after Hallmark’s new fall movie, Sweet Autumn.

One of those movies will be Christmas Waltz starring Lacey Chabert. Her movie premieres on November 28. She talks about the movie in the Countdown to Christmas preview below. Last year, she hosted the 2019 Countdown to Christmas preview special.

Lacey Chabert – Countdown to ChristmasLacey Chabert shares excitement for Christmas and what Christmas means to her. She also talks about her all-new Countdown to Christmas movie, "Christmas Waltz." 2020-10-16T06:00:06Z

Chabert stars in the movie with WIll Kempt and JT Church. The synopsis for Christmas Waltz reads: “After Avery’s (Chabert) storybook Christmas wedding is canceled unexpectedly, dance instructor Roman (Kemp) helps her rebuild her dreams.”

Cameron Bure’s movie, where she co-stars with Warren Christie, premieres on November 29. Here’s the synopsis for If I Only Had Christmas: “At Christmas, a cheerful publicist (Bure) teams up with a cynical business owner (Christie) and his team to help a charity in need.”

