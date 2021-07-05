Will Kemp Reveals He’s Filming a New Movie in Italy

Hallmark star Will Kemp, who is well-known for the popular movie with Lacey Chabert called “Christmas Waltz,” has recently revealed on social media that he’s filming a new movie. Here’s what we know so far.

He’s Grown a Beard for the Movie

In an Instagram post, Kemp revealed that he’s grown a beard for the new movie.

He shared the photo on Instagram on July 5 and wrote: “#mondaymotivation preparation, preparation, preparation! #pre #production #film #prep 🇮🇹🎬 #monday #motivation 📸 @lucadelfuego”

The photo was tagged in Italy.

On the same day, he also shared an Instagram story that he tagged as being a #costumefitting.

One account he tagged in his photo belongs to Luca Del Fuego Confortini, a talent manager and literary agent.

Four days earlier, Confortini shared a photo tagged in Rome, Italy, where he referred to Kemp as the “birthday guy.” In that post, he tagged Laurent Germain Maury as the director and Cine 1 Italia as the producers of the movie they’re working on.

Kemp also shared that they celebrated his birthday together while working on the movie.

On July 5, Maury had an Instagram story up with a few more details about Kemp’s movie.

The post had the tag #LesCinephilesTheMovie. Following the tag reveals a few more details, including this photo of Tuco the dog, whom they lovingly refer to as their mascot and director.

Maury also shared the first page from the script. The script cover notes that it’s based on the novel “Les Cinephiles” by Laure Odene.

According to a description of the book on Amazon that is translated from French to English, the book is about a handsome, famous actor named Casey Schuler who is kidnapped.

The roughly translated description goes on to read: “During this time, an inspector in charge of an investigation which tramples has fun making cross-checks, to pass the time. A road-story in the Californian desert, with its sun falling on you like a leaden screed, its dry and stifling heat, its cacti, its murky visions, its madmen who have nothing more to lose.”

On June 21, Kemp shared that he was on a plane heading out for his next movie.

Blanca Suarez, who is also starring in the movie, shared her own airplane photo on June 24.

Fans Still Want a ‘Christmas Waltz’ Sequel

Kemp’s current movie doesn’t appear to be a Hallmark film, but fans are still really wanting a sequel to “Christmas Waltz.”

Michael Damien, executive producer of “Christmas Waltz,” shared on Twitter that he wants people to write The Hallmark Channel and request a sequel.

We need to get everyone to write @hallmarkchannel and request it🤞🏻🎥💝 https://t.co/cfi65RIAcP — Michael Damian (@michaeldamian1) February 4, 2021

One fan wrote: “Yes we need to see the Christmas waltz again. Just tweeted hallmark.”

Yes we need to see the Christmas waltz again. Just tweeted hallmark 💃🏻🕺🏼 — Joy (@Joy17123083) February 4, 2021

In early May, Damian was still retweeting messages from fans who expressed how much they wanted a sequel. Here’s one he retweeted:

In May, fans added the hashtag #ChristmasWaltz2 when requesting the sequel.

According to a Crown Media press release, “Christmas Waltz” averaged a 3.9 household rating on its debut, with 3.9 million total viewers (and 5.1 million unduplicated total viewers.) It was the #1 program of the week among total viewers, with only Candace Cameron Bure’s “If I Only Had Christmas” close in total viewers.

