Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ Christmas in July 2021 Schedule

Are you excited about watching Hallmark Christmas movies this month? Many fans won’t want to miss a single moment of the 2021 special marathon of movies. Here is the complete schedule for Hallmark Movies and Mysteries’ Christmas in July 2021 marathon, which actually begins a little early near the end of June.
If you’re not sure what channel Hallmark Movies & Mysteries is on for you, there’s an easy way to find out. Just click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel Hallmark Movies & Mysteries is on for you.
Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ event runs from June 25 through July 8, while The Hallmark Channel’s event runs from July 9 to July 31.
The Complete Christmas in July Schedule Is Below
Here is the complete schedule for Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Christmas in July 2021, courtesy of Crown Media. Please note that these dates are subject change. The Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ special is sometimes referred to as Gold Crown Christmas to differentiate it from The Hallmark Channel’s event.
All times are Eastern.
Friday, June 25, 2021
- 6 a.m. – Christmas in Angel Falls
- 8 a.m. – A Christmas for the Books
- 10 a.m. – A Merry Christmas Match
- 12 p.m. – A Holiday for Heroes
- 2 p.m. – A Homecoming for the Holidays
- 4 p.m. – A Little Christmas Charm
- 6 p.m. – Cranberry Christmas
- 8 p.m. – Meet Me at Christmas
- 10 p.m. – A Blue Ridge Mountain Christmas
Saturday, June 26, 2021
- 12:01 a.m. – Christmas Everlasting
- 2 a.m. – Holiday Hearts
- 4 a.m. – Looks Like Christmas
- 6 a.m. – A Joyous Christmas
- 8 a.m. – Christmas Incorporated
- 10 a.m. – Two Turtle Doves
- 12 p.m. – Holly & Ivy
- 2 p.m. – Christmas on My Mind
- 4 p.m. – Christmas Encore
- 6 p.m. – The Angel Tree
- 8 p.m. – Time for You to Come Home for Christmas
- 10 p.m. – Christmas at Grand Valley
Sunday, June 27, 2021
- 12:01 a.m. – Journey Back to Christmas
- 2 a.m. – Christmas Wonderland
- 4 a.m. – Christmas in the Air
- 6 a.m. – I’m Not Ready for Christmas
- 8 a.m. – A Gingerbread Romance
- 10 a.m. – Karen Kingsbury’s Maggie’s Christmas Miracle
- 12:00pm – Charming Christmas
- 2:00pm – Christmas at Graceland
- 4:00pm – Unlocking Christmas
- 6:00pm – Christmas in Montana
- 8:00pm – A Shoe Addict’s Christmas
- 10:00pm – Christmas in Evergreen
Monday, June 28, 2021
This evening is referred to as “Black Shelton Night.”
- 12 a.m. – The Christmas Ornament
- 2 a.m. – I’ll Be Home for Christmas
- 4 a.m. – Hearts of Christmas
- 6 a.m. – Last Vermont Christmas
- 8 a.m. – The Christmas Secret
- 10 a.m. – USS Christmas
- 12 p.m. – The Perfect Christmas Present
- 2 p.m. – Debbie Macomber’s Dashing Through the Snow
- 4 p.m. – A Holiday Engagement
- 6 p.m. – Time for Me to Come Home for Christmas
- 8 p.m. – Time for Us to Come Home for Christmas
- 10 p.m. – Time for You to Come Home for Christmas
Tuesday, June 29, 2021
- 12 a.m. – A Godwink Christmas
- 2 a.m. – The Christmas Doctor
- 4 a.m. – A Veteran’s Christmas
- 6 a.m. – Christmas Tree Lane
- 8 a.m. – Christmas on Honeysuckle Lane
- 10 a.m. – Romance at Reindeer Lodge
- 12 p.m. – Just in Time for Christmas
- 2 p.m. – Family for Christmas
- 4 p.m. – Nostalgic Christmas
- 6 p.m. – Two Turtle Doves
- 8 p.m. – Christmas on My Mind
- 10 p.m. – A Christmas to Remember
Wednesday, June 30, 2021
- 12 a.m. – Christmas Bells are Ringing
- 2 a.m. – ‘Tis the Season of Love
- 4 a.m. – A Glenbrooke Christmas
- 6 a.m. – A Blue Ridge Mountain Christmas
- 8 a.m. – Looks Like Christmas
- 10 a.m. – Finding Christmas
- 12 p.m. – Christmas With Holly
- 2 p.m. – Christmas in Angel Falls
- 4 p.m. – Love Always, Santa
- 6 p.m. – A Christmas for the Books
- 8 p.m. – Christmas Under the Stars
- 10 p.m. – Cranberry Christmas
Thursday, July 1, 2021
- 12 a.m. – Angel Falls: A Novel Holiday
- 2 a.m. – A Bramble House Christmas
- 4 a.m. – Home for Christmas Day
- 6 a.m. – Fir Crazy
- 8 a.m. – Angel Falls: A Novel Holiday
- 10 a.m. – Christmas Incorporated
- 12 p.m. – A Princess for Christmas
- 2 p.m. – A Gingerbread Romance
- 4 p.m. – Swept Up by Christmas
- 6 p.m. – Small Town Christmas
- 8 p.m. – Once Upon a Christmas Miracle
- 10 p.m. – Christmas Everlasting
Friday, July 2, 2021
Friday night is the “Holiday Jam Session” featuring music-filled movies.
- 12 a.m. – A Boyfriend for Christmas
- 2 a.m. – A Little Christmas Charm
- 4 a.m. – Hope at Christmas
- 6 a.m. – A Joyous Christmas
- 8 a.m. – Christmas Encore
- 10 a.m. – Christmas Song
- 12 p.m. – Sound of Christmas
- 2 p.m. – Catch a Christmas Star
- 4 p.m. – A Christmas Melody
- 6 p.m. – Our Christmas Love Song
- 8 p.m. – The Christmas Bow
- 10 p.m. – Christmas at Graceland
Saturday, July 3, 2021
Saturday night is the “Salute to Christmas!” marathon.
- 12 a.m. – The Christmas Card
- 2 a.m. – Christmas in Evergreen
- 4 a.m. – Charming Christmas
- 6 a.m. – Operation Christmas
- 8 a.m. – The Christmas Shepherd
- 10 a.m. – Christmas Homecoming
- 12 p.m. – Holiday for Heroes
- 2 p.m. – The Christmas Card
- 4 p.m. – A Veteran’s Christmas
- 6 p.m. – The Christmas Doctor
- 8 p.m. – USS Christmas
- 10 p.m. – Deliver by Christmas
Sunday, July 4, 2021
- 12 a.m. – A Homecoming for the Holidays
- 2 a.m. – Journey Back to Christmas
- 4 a.m. – The Christmas Note
- 6 a.m. – Rocky Mountain Christmas
- 8 a.m. – A Family Christmas Gift
- 10 a.m. – Time for Us to Come Home for Christmas
- 12 p.m. – Return to Christmas Creek
- 2 p.m. – Last Vermont Christmas
- 4 p.m. – Memories of Christmas
- 6 p.m. – A Blue Ridge Mountain Christmas
- 8 p.m. – Holly & Ivy
- 10 p.m. – The Christmas Ring
Monday, July 5, 2021
- 12 a.m. – A Godwink Christmas: Meant for Love
- 2 a.m. – A Godwink Christmas: Second Chances, First Love
- 4 a.m. – Christmas in Montana
- 6 a.m. – The Christmas Ornament
- 8 a.m. – Christmas in the Air
- 10 a.m. – Holiday Hearts
- 12 p.m. – Lucky Christmas
- 2 p.m. – Christmas at Grand Valley
- 4 p.m. – Christmas Tree Lane
- 6 p.m. – Two Turtle Doves
- 8 p.m. – The Angel Tree
- 10 p.m. – Project Christmas Wish
Tuesday, July 6, 2021
- 12 a.m. – Meet Me at Christmas
- 2 a.m. – Hearts of Christmas
- 4 a.m. – The Christmas Train
- 6 a.m. – Love Always, Santa
- 8 a.m. – Magic Stocking
- 10 a.m. – Karen Kingsbury’s Maggie’s Christmas Miracle
- 12 p.m. – Time for Me to Come Home for Christmas
- 2 p.m. – A Bramble House Christmas
- 4 p.m. – Magical Christmas Ornaments
- 6 p.m. – Looks Like Christmas
- 8 p.m. – Northern Lights of Christmas
- 10 p.m. – Swept Up by Christmas
Wednesday, July 7, 2021
- 12 a.m. – Christmas in Evergreen
- 2 a.m. – The Perfect Christmas Present
- 4 a.m. – Christmas With Holly
- 6 a.m. – Christmas on Honeysuckle Lane
- 8 a.m. – I’ll Be Home for Christmas
- 10 a.m. – Once Upon a Christmas Miracle
- 12 p.m. – Time for You to Come Home for Christmas
- 2 p.m. – Christmas Homecoming
- 4 p.m. – A Godwink Christmas
- 6 p.m. – Unlocking Christmas
- 8 p.m. – Just in Time for Christmas
- 10 p.m. – The Christmas Ring
Thursday, July 8, 2021
- 12 a.m. – Small Town Christmas
- 2 a.m. – I’m Not Ready for Christmas
- 4 a.m. – ‘Tis the Season for Love
- 6 a.m. – Romance at Reindeer Lodge
- 8 a.m. – Return to Christmas Creek
- 10 a.m. – A Godwink Christmas: Second Chances, First Love
- 12 p.m. – Time for Us to Come Home for Christmas
- 2 p.m. – Holly & Ivy
- 4 p.m. – A Joyous Christmas
- 6 p.m. – Deliver by Christmas
- 8 p.m. – A Christmas to Remember
- 10 p.m. – A Christmas for the Books