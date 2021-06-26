Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ Christmas in July 2021 Schedule

Are you excited about watching Hallmark Christmas movies this month? Many fans won’t want to miss a single moment of the 2021 special marathon of movies. Here is the complete schedule for Hallmark Movies and Mysteries’ Christmas in July 2021 marathon, which actually begins a little early near the end of June.

If you’re not sure what channel Hallmark Movies & Mysteries is on for you, there’s an easy way to find out. Just click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel Hallmark Movies & Mysteries is on for you.

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ event runs from June 25 through July 8, while The Hallmark Channel’s event runs from July 9 to July 31.

The Complete Christmas in July Schedule Is Below

Here is the complete schedule for Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Christmas in July 2021, courtesy of Crown Media. Please note that these dates are subject change. The Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ special is sometimes referred to as Gold Crown Christmas to differentiate it from The Hallmark Channel’s event.

All times are Eastern.

Friday, June 25, 2021

6 a.m. – Christmas in Angel Falls

8 a.m. – A Christmas for the Books

10 a.m. – A Merry Christmas Match

12 p.m. – A Holiday for Heroes

2 p.m. – A Homecoming for the Holidays

4 p.m. – A Little Christmas Charm

6 p.m. – Cranberry Christmas

8 p.m. – Meet Me at Christmas

10 p.m. – A Blue Ridge Mountain Christmas

Saturday, June 26, 2021

12:01 a.m. – Christmas Everlasting

2 a.m. – Holiday Hearts

4 a.m. – Looks Like Christmas

6 a.m. – A Joyous Christmas

8 a.m. – Christmas Incorporated

10 a.m. – Two Turtle Doves

12 p.m. – Holly & Ivy

2 p.m. – Christmas on My Mind

4 p.m. – Christmas Encore

6 p.m. – The Angel Tree

8 p.m. – Time for You to Come Home for Christmas

10 p.m. – Christmas at Grand Valley

Sunday, June 27, 2021

12:01 a.m. – Journey Back to Christmas

2 a.m. – Christmas Wonderland

4 a.m. – Christmas in the Air

6 a.m. – I’m Not Ready for Christmas

8 a.m. – A Gingerbread Romance

10 a.m. – Karen Kingsbury’s Maggie’s Christmas Miracle

12:00pm – Charming Christmas

2:00pm – Christmas at Graceland

4:00pm – Unlocking Christmas

6:00pm – Christmas in Montana

8:00pm – A Shoe Addict’s Christmas

10:00pm – Christmas in Evergreen

Monday, June 28, 2021

This evening is referred to as “Black Shelton Night.”

12 a.m. – The Christmas Ornament

2 a.m. – I’ll Be Home for Christmas

4 a.m. – Hearts of Christmas

6 a.m. – Last Vermont Christmas

8 a.m. – The Christmas Secret

10 a.m. – USS Christmas

12 p.m. – The Perfect Christmas Present

2 p.m. – Debbie Macomber’s Dashing Through the Snow

4 p.m. – A Holiday Engagement

6 p.m. – Time for Me to Come Home for Christmas

8 p.m. – Time for Us to Come Home for Christmas

10 p.m. – Time for You to Come Home for Christmas

Tuesday, June 29, 2021

12 a.m. – A Godwink Christmas

2 a.m. – The Christmas Doctor

4 a.m. – A Veteran’s Christmas

6 a.m. – Christmas Tree Lane

8 a.m. – Christmas on Honeysuckle Lane

10 a.m. – Romance at Reindeer Lodge

12 p.m. – Just in Time for Christmas

2 p.m. – Family for Christmas

4 p.m. – Nostalgic Christmas

6 p.m. – Two Turtle Doves

8 p.m. – Christmas on My Mind

10 p.m. – A Christmas to Remember

Wednesday, June 30, 2021

12 a.m. – Christmas Bells are Ringing

2 a.m. – ‘Tis the Season of Love

4 a.m. – A Glenbrooke Christmas

6 a.m. – A Blue Ridge Mountain Christmas

8 a.m. – Looks Like Christmas

10 a.m. – Finding Christmas

12 p.m. – Christmas With Holly

2 p.m. – Christmas in Angel Falls

4 p.m. – Love Always, Santa

6 p.m. – A Christmas for the Books

8 p.m. – Christmas Under the Stars

10 p.m. – Cranberry Christmas

Thursday, July 1, 2021

12 a.m. – Angel Falls: A Novel Holiday

2 a.m. – A Bramble House Christmas

4 a.m. – Home for Christmas Day

6 a.m. – Fir Crazy

8 a.m. – Angel Falls: A Novel Holiday

10 a.m. – Christmas Incorporated

12 p.m. – A Princess for Christmas

2 p.m. – A Gingerbread Romance

4 p.m. – Swept Up by Christmas

6 p.m. – Small Town Christmas

8 p.m. – Once Upon a Christmas Miracle

10 p.m. – Christmas Everlasting

Friday, July 2, 2021

Friday night is the “Holiday Jam Session” featuring music-filled movies.

12 a.m. – A Boyfriend for Christmas

2 a.m. – A Little Christmas Charm

4 a.m. – Hope at Christmas

6 a.m. – A Joyous Christmas

8 a.m. – Christmas Encore

10 a.m. – Christmas Song

12 p.m. – Sound of Christmas

2 p.m. – Catch a Christmas Star

4 p.m. – A Christmas Melody

6 p.m. – Our Christmas Love Song

8 p.m. – The Christmas Bow

10 p.m. – Christmas at Graceland

Saturday, July 3, 2021

Saturday night is the “Salute to Christmas!” marathon.

12 a.m. – The Christmas Card

2 a.m. – Christmas in Evergreen

4 a.m. – Charming Christmas

6 a.m. – Operation Christmas

8 a.m. – The Christmas Shepherd

10 a.m. – Christmas Homecoming

12 p.m. – Holiday for Heroes

2 p.m. – The Christmas Card

4 p.m. – A Veteran’s Christmas

6 p.m. – The Christmas Doctor

8 p.m. – USS Christmas

10 p.m. – Deliver by Christmas

Sunday, July 4, 2021

12 a.m. – A Homecoming for the Holidays

2 a.m. – Journey Back to Christmas

4 a.m. – The Christmas Note

6 a.m. – Rocky Mountain Christmas

8 a.m. – A Family Christmas Gift

10 a.m. – Time for Us to Come Home for Christmas

12 p.m. – Return to Christmas Creek

2 p.m. – Last Vermont Christmas

4 p.m. – Memories of Christmas

6 p.m. – A Blue Ridge Mountain Christmas

8 p.m. – Holly & Ivy

10 p.m. – The Christmas Ring

Monday, July 5, 2021

12 a.m. – A Godwink Christmas: Meant for Love

2 a.m. – A Godwink Christmas: Second Chances, First Love

4 a.m. – Christmas in Montana

6 a.m. – The Christmas Ornament

8 a.m. – Christmas in the Air

10 a.m. – Holiday Hearts

12 p.m. – Lucky Christmas

2 p.m. – Christmas at Grand Valley

4 p.m. – Christmas Tree Lane

6 p.m. – Two Turtle Doves

8 p.m. – The Angel Tree

10 p.m. – Project Christmas Wish

Tuesday, July 6, 2021

12 a.m. – Meet Me at Christmas

2 a.m. – Hearts of Christmas

4 a.m. – The Christmas Train

6 a.m. – Love Always, Santa

8 a.m. – Magic Stocking

10 a.m. – Karen Kingsbury’s Maggie’s Christmas Miracle

12 p.m. – Time for Me to Come Home for Christmas

2 p.m. – A Bramble House Christmas

4 p.m. – Magical Christmas Ornaments

6 p.m. – Looks Like Christmas

8 p.m. – Northern Lights of Christmas

10 p.m. – Swept Up by Christmas

Wednesday, July 7, 2021

12 a.m. – Christmas in Evergreen

2 a.m. – The Perfect Christmas Present

4 a.m. – Christmas With Holly

6 a.m. – Christmas on Honeysuckle Lane

8 a.m. – I’ll Be Home for Christmas

10 a.m. – Once Upon a Christmas Miracle

12 p.m. – Time for You to Come Home for Christmas

2 p.m. – Christmas Homecoming

4 p.m. – A Godwink Christmas

6 p.m. – Unlocking Christmas

8 p.m. – Just in Time for Christmas

10 p.m. – The Christmas Ring

Thursday, July 8, 2021