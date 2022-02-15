Will Kemp Reveals He’s Filming a New Movie in London

It may only be February, but Hallmark star Will Kemp is already working on a Christmas movie for the 2022 holiday season, according to IMDb and other sources. Although he hasn’t mentioned the movie by name himself or which network it is going to air on, IMDb lists the movie as being “Christmas in London.”

Kemp Announced His New Movie on Social Media

In a series of social media posts, Kemp announced that he was working on a new movie that’s being filmed in London.

He shared a post listing all his fellow actors on February 6, including James Faulkner, Su McLaughlin, Callum Blue, Reshma Shetty, and more.

On February 13 he shared another photo.

When someone asked where he was, Kemp replied that he was in London.

Reshma Shetty, who’s also starring in the movie, shared at the end of January that she had just arrived in London for her new job.

Jules Knight, who was also tagged in Kemp’s post, shared in early February that they filmed a 24-hour night shoot in London.

Andree Bernard, also tagged in one of Kemp’s posts, shared a photo of her costume fitting for the movie. “I’m having so much fun with the wardrobe department,” she wrote.

According to IMDb, Kemp Is Filming ‘Christmas in London’

At the time of Kemp’s first post about his London movie, the Twitter account @SleepyKittyPaw — which frequently reports accurate information about Hallmark movies that are filming — pointed out that Hallmark’s “Christmas in London” had just started production in the UK, and the dates of the two productions seemed to line up.

Could this be the cast of Hallmark’s CHRISTMAS IN LONDON, which just started production in the UK? The dates line up, and Will Kemp is a known Hallmark leading man, who also happens to be British. 🤔https://t.co/bt0FisJsQX https://t.co/voFGeWzl52 — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) February 7, 2022

On February 14, SleepyKittyPaw said that Kemp and Shetty are currently filming “Christmas in London,” and retweeted a photo from the set.

Hallmark's CHRISTMAS IN LONDON, starring Will Kemp and Reshma Shetty, filming now in England. https://t.co/YKlFnG2r7m — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) February 14, 2022

IMDb lists Kemp’s new movie as being “Christmas in London,” directed by Jonathan Wright and written by Ron Oliver. IMDb does not list a synopsis for the movie, nor what network it is going to air on.

Oliver shared on Twitter that the movie he wrote is “an homage to Frank Capra’s ‘It Happened One Night.'” He also shared Heavy’s story about the movie being named “Christmas in London.”

“It Happened One Night” premiered in 1934 and is based on a short story by Samuel Hopkins Adams. The movie starred Clark Gable, Claudette Colbert, Walter Connolly, and more. IMDb’s synopsis reads: “A renegade reporter trailing a young runaway heiress for a big story joins her on a bus heading from Florida to New York, and they end up stuck with each other when the bus leaves them behind at one of the stops.”

Early rumors had indicated that Oliver had planned to have Ryan Paevey star in the movie. However, Olive confirmed in his Instagram post that he was not directing this movie and Paevey was not starring.

Ron Oliver confirmed he penned the script for Hallmark's CHRISTMAS IN LONDON, set to start filming in January in the UK, but won't direct. Jonathan Wright (CHRISTMAS CEO, CHRISTMAS NEXT DOOR) will direct the movie, which is likely to be a marquee 2022 project for Hallmark. https://t.co/lOJ5ccafVC — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) December 29, 2021

Oliver also confirmed in a reply to @SleepyKittyPaw that Wright is directing.

“Just wrote the script, very happy Mr Wright is at the helm!” he shared.

Oliver finished writing the first draft of the movie in March 2021, according to an Instagram post he shared at the time.

At the time this article was published, Kemp had not confirmed that “Christmas in London” was indeed the movie he is filming.

Kemp has starred in numerous Hallmark movies, including “The Christmas Waltz,” “Love, Romance & Chocolate,” and “Royal Matchmaker.” He also starred in “The Princess Switch” movie series, “Spinning Out,” “Girlfriend’s Guide to Divorce,” “Reign,” and more.

