Where Was ‘#Xmas’ Filmed? See Cast Stories & Locations

The Hallmark Channel’s newest movie, “#Xmas,” premieres on Friday, November 25, at 6 p.m. Eastern/5 p.m. Central. The movie stars Clare Bowen and Brant Daugherty. Read on to learn all about “Xmas,” including the cast and where it was filmed.

#Xmas Was Filmed in Vancouver, British Columbia

“#Xmas” was shot in Vancouver, Canada, as are many other Hallmark Christmas movies. It was directed by Heather Hawthorn-Doyle who is no stranger to Hallmark movies.

In a recent Instagram post shared about the movie’s filming, she jokingly said, “No parking spot – but my own washroom?! I’ll take it!”

You can see in the picture that the title is “Hashtag Christmas” with an address located in Vancouver.

In her Instagram highlights, she posted one with Director of Photography Mel Ward, displaying some screens in the background and joking at the fact that she dropped water all over herself.

Bowen shared a picture from Nashville as she was working on behind-the-scenes voice works. She wrote: “Getting 🎬 “#XMAS” 🎬 ready in post.”

Meet the Cast

Hallmark’s synopsis reads:

When Jen, (Bowen) an up-and-coming interior designer, discovers that Hygge Home, the premiere design brand, is having a contest to select a resident designer, she is thrilled to get a chance at the opportunity until she realizes that the contest is focused on social media. Jen wants to be taken seriously for her talent and lets the quality of her designs speak for themselves in her simple yet tasteful social media posts. She avoids revealing anything personal in her posts because it’s all about her work. With encouragement from her best friend Max (Daugherty), she decides to apply to the contest posing as “Jen T,” a put-together design influencer with Max playing her husband and her nephew as their baby. To their surprise, she is selected as a finalist and is torn continuing to play the perfect family or telling the truth. In the process of manufacturing the perfect home, family, and lifestyle to win the contest, Jen develops deeper bonds with her mother, sister and Max, who she finally sees in a romantic light. Along the way she discovers that there’s nothing like the real thing.

Clare Bowen plays Jen. She’s starred in numerous films, including the Australian movie “The Combination” and the Australian musical staging of Spring Awakening,” according to her bio. She’s well known for her role as Scarlett on “Nashville,” and is also a singer/songwriter. Due to Bowen’s own experience with childhood cancer, the role of a country diva whose music was influenced by a difficult childhood touched very close to home for her.

Bowen resides with her husband on the Wasioto River in Nashville, TN.

Brant Daugherty, who plays Max in the movie, is best known to TV audiences for his role as Noel Kahn in the ABC series “Pretty Little Liars,” as well as his performance in “Fifty Shades Freed,” his bio shares. He has appeared in recurring parts on “Dear White People,” “Relationship Status,” “Freakish,” and “Army Wives,” all of which are produced by Milo Ventimiglia for Go90 and Lifetime, respectively.

Daugherty and his wife make their home in the Los Angeles area. In the spring of 2021, they became parents to a son named Wilder David Daugherty.

Also starring in the movie are:

Anna Van Hooft (Ali)

Karen Kruper (Liz)

Sebastian Stewart (Charlie)

Lillian Doucet-Roche (Zoe)

Greg Kean (Pete)

Matt Clarke (Brad)

Preston James Rocha (Baby Reed)

William MacDonald (Jack)

Donia Kash (Alex)

Erin Aubrey (Passerby)

