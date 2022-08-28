The Latest on Harry Styles’ Relationship with Olivia Wilde

Harry Styles is up for several awards at the MTV Video Music Awards, which begin at 8 p.m. tonight, August 28, but the music is just one reason why all eyes will be peeled for a glimpse of the British star. His relationship with actress and director Olivia Wilde has also intrigued fans across the globe.

Styles, 28, and Wilde, 38, have kept the relationship under wraps. However, in a recent feature article for Variety, Wilde provided a significant clue that she and Styles are not only still together, but that they share a “deep love.”

Wilde Recently Expressed a Desire to Protect Her Relationship Because of a ‘Deep Love’ Shared

In a new feature article published on August 24, Variety refers to Styles as Wilde’s boyfriend. The magazine stated, “Wilde and Styles have not publicly commented on whether they’re a couple — although paparazzi photos have made it clear they are.” They are not married.

In the article, Wilde did not deny her relationship with Styles. She sidestepped the topic by saying she didn’t want to talk about it publicly, but also dropped a major hint that she and Styles are going strong:

I'm not going to say anything about it because I've never seen a relationship benefit from being dragged into the public arena. We both go out of our way to protect our relationship; I think it's out of experience, but also just out of deep love.

An article published on August 22 in Rolling Stone also referred to Wilde as Styles’ girlfriend. Styles commented on the public’s fascination with his love life and his own desire to keep it private. “If someone takes a picture of you with someone, it doesn’t mean you’re choosing to have a public relationship or something,” Styles said.

He also commented on the negativity people close to him can face. “It’s obviously a difficult feeling to feel like being close to me means you’re at the ransom of a corner of Twitter or something. I just wanted to sing. I didn’t want to get into it if I was going to hurt people like that.”

Styles First Referred to Wilde as His Girlfriend in January 2021: Report

Wilde and Styles have been romantically linked since January 2021 after attending his manager’s wedding together , US Magazine reported. Styles called Wilde his girlfriend at the wedding, according to the outlet.

The couple first met through work. She cast him in her upcoming movie “Don’t Worry Darling,” which is the second movie Wilde has directed. The film also stars actress Florence Pugh and Wilde herself in a supporting role.

According to People, sparks flew between Styles and Wilde during production. A source told the magazine, “What started out as a close friendship, quickly turned romantic. Everyone saw it coming. During breaks, he hasn’t been able to stay away and visited her trailer.”

US Magazine reported Styles and Wilde initially attempted to keep their romance to themselves. “They were very careful about it and even sleuthy at times, although the small group of people who were on set with them every day eventually figured it out,” a source told the outlet.

Wilde and Styles started dating soon after Wilde’s split from ex-fiance Jason Sudeikis, with whom she shares two children. Wilde and Sudeikis broke up in November 2020, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Audiences Won’t See Styles In-Person at the MTV VMAs

Styles was not expected to attend the MTV Video Music Awards, which was taking place at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey as Heavy reported.

Instead, Styles will be across the river in New York City. According to Madison Square Garden’s online calendar, Styles’ will there tonight for his “Love On Tour 2022” show.

It’s possible Styles could make an appearance remotely if he wins an award but as Bustle reports, Styles has never attended the VMAs as a solo artist. He has only been there before with his “One Direction” bandmates.

Styles was nominated for 6 MTV VMAs this year:

Artist of the Year

Video of the Year for “As It Was”

Best Pop song for “As It Was”

Best Cinematography for “As It Was”

Best Direction for “As It Was”

Best Choreography for “As It Was”

