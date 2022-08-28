MTV Video Music Awards 2022 Time & Channels

MTV’s 2022 Video Music Awards air tonight, featuring a star-studded lineup of presenters and performers. But what time does it start? On what channel does it air?

This year they are returning to an old venue. Paramount+ Executive Bruce Gillmer explains in a press release, “Our 2019 show in Newark was undoubtedly one of our biggest and most successful shows yet and we’re excited to bring back the incredible fan energy for one of music’s most anticipated and iconic nights.”

Read below for the rundown on the presenters, performers and more for the 2022 VMAs:

MTV’S 2022 VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS DATE: The 2022 VMAs air on Sunday, August 28, 2022.

MTV’S 2022 VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS TIME: The 2022 Video Music Awards kick off at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times, lasting approximately three hours. MTV will also air a 90-minute pre-show, which starts at 6:30 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times.

MTV’S 2022 VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS CHANNEL: The 2022 VMAs will air on MTV, as well as “BET, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, CW, Paramount Network, Pop, TV Land, and VH1,” according to Business Insider.

The pre-show special will air on MTV.

MTV’S 2022 VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS LOCATION: The 2022 VMAs are being held at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. One special performance will also be live-broadcast in from the Yankees Stadium.

MTV’S 2022 VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS HONOREES: Nicki Minaj and the Red Hot Chili Peppers are set to be honored at the 2022 Video Music Awards.

Minaj is the 2022 VMA Video Vanguard Award Recipient. “The award is presented to artists for their outstanding contributions and profound impact on music video and popular culture,” according to MTV. “Unlike other trophies given at the VMAs, the Vanguard Award is a gold-plated Moon Person rather than a traditional silver one.”

The Red Hot Chili Peppers are the 2022 VMA Global Icon Award Recipient. “The Global Icon Award celebrates an artist or band whose unparalleled career, continued impact, and influence have maintained a unique level of global success in music and beyond, leaving an indelible mark on the music landscape,” MTV writes.

MTV’S 2022 VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS PERFORMERS: MTV is promising a star-studded lineup of performers at the 2022 VMAs, including Anitta, Blackpink, J Balvin, Jack Harlow, Lizzo, Måneskin, Panic! At The Disco, Bad Bunny, Nicki Minaj, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Kane Brown.

The night will also feature collaborations from Eminem and Snoop Dogg, as well as Marshmello and Khalid.

The Video Music Awards will also feature performances on its Extended Play Stage presented by Doritos. Those performers include Lauren Spencer Smith, JID, Conan Gray and Flo Milli.

Three rising artists will perform during the 90-minute pre-show. They are Dove Cameron, Saucy Santana and Yung Gravy.

MTV’S 2022 VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS PRESENTERS: MTV will have a “massive list of presenters” ready to hand out the Moon Person trophies. As the network announced, they are: “Ashley Graham, Avril Lavigne, Bebe Rexha, Becky G, Billy Eichner, comedy duo Cheech and Chong, Chlöe Bailey, Dixie D’Amelio, DJ Khaled, Dove Cameron, Joel Madden, Latto, Lili Reinhart, and Offset.”

The night’s MCs are LL Cool J, Jack Harlow and Nicki Minaj.

