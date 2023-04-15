Brian & Mika Kleinschmidt Go out of Comfort Zone in ‘100 Day Dream Home’ Spinoff

Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt are back! The HGTV stars return with a new season of their hit series, “100 Day Dream Home” and a two-episode spinoff special.

The network announced in a press release that “100 Day Dream Home: Beachfront Hotel” will premiere on Friday, May 12, 2023 at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times and its flagship series will return after it concludes. The new season of “100 Day Dream Home” will premiere on Friday, May 26, 2023 at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times.

The flagship series debuted in 2020 and has quickly become a network favorite, with HGTV reporting in a press release that it garnered more than 18.1 million viewers during its last season. The couple went on to win season 2 of “Rock the Block” and appear in “Home Town Kickstart.” They will be featured in the upcoming series, “Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge,” which is slated to premiere this summer.

Here is what you need to know:

Brian & Mika Kleinschmidt Create an ‘Oasis’ in ‘100 Day Dream Home: Beachfront Hotel’

Brian and Mika are tackling their biggest project yet, renovating the 12-room Sunburst Inn on the Florida Gulf Coast, HGTV announced in a press release.

“Faced with a tight three-month timeline, they will overcome structural issues and budget challenges to demo and redesign both the interior and exterior—including the guest rooms, lobby and outdoor patio—and create a dreamy waterfront oasis,” according to the series description.

The renovation will be no easy feat, with the couple combatting plumbing and flooding issues in an on-air trailer.

“This hotel has character and charm. She’s a little bit old, but she ain’t dead yet. We are definitely up against the clock,” Brian said in a sneak peek. Mika added, “This project is totally outside of my comfort zone.”

Brian & Mika Kleinschmidt Return for a New Season of ‘100 Day Dream Home’

The Kleinschmidts return for 11 new episodes of “100 Day Dream Home,” set to start airing after their spinoff concludes. The series follows the Tampa-based couple as they design and build their clients’ dream homes in 100 days or less, according to the series description.

“Brian and Mika will take their clients on inspiration tours of various properties to select their desired finishes and then design and construct completely personalized homes on a quick turnaround,” HGTV explained in a press release. “This season, they’ll build Craftsman, modern farmhouse and coastal style homes and surprise the owners with special projects perfect for the Florida outdoors such as a backyard kitchen, waterfall feature and tree house.”

HGTV announced the series’ renewal in August 2022.

“Building a personalized home from the ground up in only 100 days is no small feat, but Brian and Mika pull it off seamlessly time and time again,” HGTV Executive Loren Ruch previously said in a press release at the time. “We love to watch them race against time to create these stunning properties, and, with its continued ratings success, a large pick up order of more episodes for ‘100 Day Dream Home’ was the logical next step.”

READ NEXT: Chip & Joanna Gaines Renovate ‘Dream’ Project in New ‘Fixer Upper’ Spinoff