Fans Want Recording Released of HGTV Stars’ Wild Night Out

Tthe third season of HGTV‘s “Battle On The Beach” just wrapped filming on Alabama’s Gulf Coast and to celebrate, its stars let loose at a local karaoke bar. But their memories of the night are a little fuzzy.

In the competition series, stars Ty Pennington, Alison Victoria, and Taniya Nayak each mentor a different pair of “up-and-coming home renovators,” per HGTV, as they tackle weekly renovation challenges in three beachfront homes. Bryan and Sarah Baeumler, who can currently be seen competing on “Rock the Block,” will serve again as the judges, as they did in season 2.

The group has become close friends filming together and have shared lots of fun behind-the-scenes peeks from the new season of “Battle On The Beach,” which just wrapped filming — including a late-night karaoke session so epic that fans are begging for the audio.

‘Battle On The Beach’ Producer Says He Has Audio of Infamous Night

On April 3, 2023, Bryan Baeumler posted a fuzzy Instagram photo of himself and Pennington at a karaoke bar, which he called “an accurate visual representation of our late night Alabama #BattleOnTheBeach Karaoke duet,” adding that he’d spare fans “the real audio.”

Verifying the wild night, Nayak wrote, “This is exactly how I saw it!” and Pennington commented, “Whoooo good times 😂”

One person asked, “How much alcohol was involved in this blurred vision?!?” and Baeumler replied, “no comment 😂”

In his post, Baeumler included the hashtag #IGotYouBabe, implying he and Pennington sang the classic 70s duet by Sonny and Cher. One fan who noticed wrote, “I hope you both sang this song!!! 😂😂”

Baeumler replied, “oh we sure did!!”

Many fans begged the stars to find and release the audio of their duet.

One wrote, “You can’t tease. Share the real thing 😂” while another commented, “I’ll give you spare change if you release it!😉 give the people what they want!😂”

Fans’ hopes were buoyed by a comment from “Battle On The Beach” executive producer Michael Matsumoto, who commented, “I have the real audio….”

Meanwhile, “100 Day Dream Home” star Mika Kleinschmidt, suffering a bit of FOMO, wrote, “❤️❤️🙌🔥I am jealous I wanna karaoke with you guys too! 😂👏” and Baeumler replied, “let’s do it!”

Pennington is a huge fan of karaoke bars, known to seek them out when he’s on the road. In February 2022, he told The Chronicle Telegram that he still recalls finding one of his favorites during a trip to Cleveland.

“One time I was there and found one of the dive-iest karaoke bars,” he said. “It was behind this barbed-wire fence with this little building that was actually a bar. That shows you the place it was. I thought, ‘This is amazing. I never saw anything else like it.’ And, of course, it was the best karaoke ever. I tore into Black Sabbath’s ‘War Pigs,’ which is always a go-to favorite. It really clears the room.”

Two years prior, in 2019, Pennington posted a video on Facebook of himself singing at a karaoke night held at Hammock Wine & Cheese in Palm Coast, Florida, and jokingly wrote, “Now booking for 2019 weddings and bar mitzvahs.”

Pennington has roped his “Battle On The Beach” stars into his favorite pastime before. In 2021, after filming the first season of the show, Pennington told Realtor.com how impressed he was with Victoria’s karaoke skills.

“Alison’s karaoke is so underrated,” he said. “I mean, I thought she was just a great competitor and a great designer. But the quality of her voice and her vocal range, it’s almost like she was a trained opera singer in another life.”

‘Battle On The Beach’ Co-Stars Post Behind-the-Scenes Photos

Since late February, the stars of “Battle On The Beach” and Matsumoto have been posting photos on Instagram as they filmed the new season, making it clear they have a unique bond.

On February 22, which was Nayak’s birthday, she posted a video taken of her with Pennington and Victoria singing her “Happy Birthday” on a boat.

“Had to share this little snapshot of my day today,” she wrote. “@thetypennington and @thealisonvictoria belting out from their gut all of their birthday love on the back of a coast guard boat. Lucky girl.”

On March 18, Victoria and Nayak shared their close bond by posting a joint Instagram photo of themselves sitting close to each other on the beach with the caption, “You are the wind beneath my wings.”

HGTV’s Head of Content, Loren Ruch, wrote, “This makes me happier than you even know! ❤️❤️”

In a photo with the cast posted on April 2, Matsumoto wrote, “Love this crew” and Nayak called them her “Beach fam” in the comment section.

The third season of “Battle On The Beach” is scheduled to premiere in June 2023.