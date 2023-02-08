HGTV Reveals the Future of ‘Battle on the Beach’

“Battle on the Beach” fans are in for more fun in the sun! HGTV announced the renewal of its hit competition series for a third season. According to the network, it is slated to premiere in June 2023.

Ty Pennington, Alison Victoria and Taniya Nayak are back as coaches, each helping a pair of up-and-coming flippers, HGTV.com reported.

The teams will renovate identical beach houses in hopes of adding the most value, getting judged along the way by Sarah and Bryan Baeumler, HGTV added. This will be the second season for the “Renovation Island” stars, who followed in the footsteps of season 1 judges Mina Starsiak Hawk and Mike Holmes.

Last season, each team worked with a budget of $80,000.

The winning duo will walk away with a cash prize, which in past seasons has been $50,000.

“HGTV fans love ‘Battle on the Beach’ because it brings some of their favorite network stars together to compete in a fun and entertaining way,” HGTV’s Group Senior Vice President of Programming and Development, Loren Ruch, previously said in a press release. “Plus, the beachfront surroundings and seaside-inspired designs make it the perfect way to enjoy all the summer vibes.”

This season’s competitors and filming location have yet to be announced. The series previously filmed in Gulf Shores, Alabama and Surfside Beach, Texas.

The ‘Battle on the Beach’ Stars Celebrated its Renewal on Instagram

The “Battle on the Beach” stars flocked to social media in celebration of the season 3 renewal.

Victoria took to Instagram, posting a carousel of photos with her fellow coaches.

“Me and my buddies are back and ready to battle it out,” the “Windy City Rehab” host wrote on February 7, 2023. “#BattleontheBeach season 3 is on and I can’t wait to pose 500 times with these cuties and to have so many horrible hair days. Worth it.”

Pennington shared a group photo on Instagram to commemorate the announcement.

“We’re back baby! Season 3 of #BattleOnTheBeach coming in June [party and palm tree emojis]” the “Rock the Block” host captioned the post.

One of his followers asked about the season 3 location, but Pennington remained steadfast. “I think my lips are sealed at the moment… stay tuned tho!” he responded.

Both Nayak and Sarah Baeumler shared the announcement on their Instagram Stories.

Alison Victoria Is the Reigning Winning Coach

Victoria is the reigning winning coach, guiding Paige and Corey Cyr of Ft. McMurray, Alberta, Canada to the win. As the Baeumlers announced in the season 2 finale, the married couple raised their house’s value from $515,000 to $789,800.

Victoria said after their win, “I’ve lost every competition show until now and I couldn’t be more proud to win it with Corey and Paige. They deserved it.”

The Cyrs had previously won the kitchen and living room challenges.

“This moment was one for the books – easily one of the biggest moments of both of our lives, we still can’t believe any of this actually happened!!” Paige wrote of their win on Instagram. “We have so many people in our life that we are grateful for that helped make this happen, and thank you to all of you who were cheering us on through this journey. We are so proud to be bringing back the win to Canada and our amazing community of Fort McMurray!”

While “Battle on the Beach” did not reveal who took home second and third place, the remaining houses were appraised in the finale for $720,800 and $769,200.

Nayak’s team of Kerry and David Kersh won the competition’s first season.

