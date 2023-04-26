Ben & Erin Napier Celebrate Major ‘Home Town’ Milestone

HGTV’s “Home Town” hosts Ben and Erin Napier are celebrating a big accomplishment as they have reached 100 episodes of their fan-favorite show.

“Last night we got to celebrate the 100th episode of #HGTVHomeTown with most everyone who has ever been part of it. Hundreds of faces. Every homeowner from 7 seasons, our crew and producers and @hgtv were there and it felt like a second wedding for us. To be in a very crowded room and know every single face and have clear memories of them all is overwhelming, and I realized how important it is to so many people’s livelihoods that God saw fit to put @scotsman.co and I together when we were 19 and 21 years old,” Erin wrote in an April 26 Instagram caption reflecting on their 100 episode party.

Ben & Erin Napier Are Part of an Elite Club

With its premiere episode airing in 2016, “Home Town” is one of the oldest HGTV shows that is currently airing on the network, and the fact that they made it to 100 episodes is a big deal not just for HGTV shows, but for shows on any network or streaming platform, as Erin added at the end of her post’s caption.

“We are so deeply honored that we get to be part of Home Town and in your living rooms every week. Only 2.5% of shows make 100 episodes. Ben pointed out this makes him basically the Tom Selleck to our Blue Bloods, 😆 😍” Erin wrote.

Erin’s post featured a simple selfie of her and her husband, while her Instagram story included another from the event that included, “our set crew, some since the very first episode of #HGTVHomeTown 🥹 I freaking love these people,” as Erin captioned one photo booth shot from the night.

Fans and friends alike took to Erin’s comment section to congratulate her and Ben on their recent accomplishment, including some of their fellow HGTV personalities.

“Congratulations!! Truly worth celebrating!!!! ❤️ 👏” Jenny Marrs of “Fixer to Fabulous” wrote.

“Love this so much! Congratulations!!” Jasmine Roth from “Help! I Wrecked My House” added.

“We love watching it as a family, thanks for all you are doing! It inspires us to make an impact on our small hometown and we loved our visit to yours ❤️” one fan commented.

“Not to mention all of us who enjoy the dose of pure goodness that comes with every episode. Love wins! Thank you. ♥️” another fan wrote.

“Love your show and all you’ve done for your community. Truly inspiring! Congrats on No. 100. Hope there are at least 100 more. Bravo! 👏👏” a third fan added.

Ben & Erin Napier’s ‘Home Town Takeover’ is Back for Season 2

One of Ben and Erin’s multiple “Home Town” spinoff shows, “Home Town Takeover”, is back for its second season, which premiered on Sunday, April 23 on HGTV. The second season sees the Napiers team up with Jenny and her husband Dave Marrs as they “take over” the small town of Fort Morgan, Colorado, and bring renovation projects to multiple homes and businesses in an effort to jumpstart the town’s revitalization efforts and bring together the community, as the Napiers have done in their home town of Laurel, Mississippi for years.

“Home Town Takeover” airs Sunday nights at 8 p.m. Eastern on HGTV.

