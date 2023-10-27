Ben & Erin Napier Wrap Filming on ‘Home Town’

HGTV made a big commitment regarding Ben and Erin Napier’s hit show “Home Town”. In September 2023, the network shared that the Laurel, Mississippi-centered series was renewed for an eighth season before the seventh had even finished filming.

Now, Erin took to her own social media accounts on October 24 to confirm that filming is finally complete for the show’s seventh season. “That’s a wrap on 110 episodes! 7 seasons of #HGTVHomeTown seems impossible,” Erin wrote in the post’s caption.

The star previously confirmed that while fans have already seen quite a bit of season seven air on HGTV, production for the season’s episodes was done in two halves. “season 7 is split in two so the second half of season 7 will be what you see next!” Napier commented on the September 13 renewal announcement post. The network confirmed that Season 7 Part 2’s premiere date will be announced “shortly” in the post’s caption.

Ben & Erin Napier Got Their Crew a Special Lunch on the Last Day of Filming

To celebrate the end of a new season, the Napiers treated their crew to a very special lunch.

As Erin wrote in her October 24 post’s caption, “On the last day of filming a season, we have the Laurel legend for lunch: Vic’s.” Her post had photos of the catered meal, which included fried chicken, mac and cheese, and green beans from the Laurel, Mississippi restaurant.

Erin also took a moment to shout out her production team, writing, “Love this crew and this show, about pretty houses to some, a ministry of community to me and [Ben]. Thank y’all for watching when part 2 of season 7 starts airing soon!”

Fans were happy for the Napiers accomplishment finishing their seventh season, and took to Erin’s comment section to share their thoughts.

“I know it’s a lot of work to film but the amount of joy you bring to so many is so needed in difficult times we’ve all had the last few years. Thank you!!” one user wrote.

“Wow! Amazing!! Congrats to you both. Doesn’t it feel great to have helped so many families 🥰” Jonathan Scott from “Property Brothers” added.

“Okay, Erin, you’re gonna have to assure me season 7 isn’t the last. Hear me out, usually y’all get 11 or 12 episodes in a season, but season 7 is already 18 episodes and you’re saying that’s part one? Call me Concerned Girl, cause I am,” one fan wrote, to which Erin responded, “naw we also started filming season 8 this week baby 😘”.

Ben Napier Gave an Update on Their Oldest Daughter Helen

Although Ben and Erin are excited to be filming for their HGTV show, their most important job is raising their two daughters, 5-year-old Helen and 2-year-old Mae. Ben gave fans an update on Helen’s schooling in an October 25 post.

“Mr. and Mrs. Primm and their son Joshua live in the house on East 88th Street. So does Lyle. First book report and project ☑️ she would not let us help at all!!” Ben captioned a photo of Helen decorating a pumpkin with the titular character from the children’s book “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile”.

Fans loved seeing the oldest Napier daughter hard at work on a creative project, with one fan writing, “you have a very bright talented independent little lady! ❤️” in the comment section and another adding, “Helen can draw a crocodile better than I can. 😊 You have another artist in the house.🎨❤️”

