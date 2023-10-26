HGTV Announces 4 Returning Teams & Location for ‘Rock the Block’ Season 5

HGTV fan-favorite show “Rock the Block” is coming back, with Ty Pennington set to return as host.

The network announced in an October 26 press release that the fifth season of the hit renovation competition will take place along the waterfront in Treasure Island, Florida. HGTV also shared that for the first time ever, four past teams would be returning to the block for a shot at redemption.

“This season’s four expert teams know what it takes to compete on the block, so we’ll keep them on their toes and crank up the intensity with unexpected new challenges. Our stars are ready for a rematch and won’t hold back to win it all,” an HGTV executive said in the release.

See who is returning to the block below.

‘Rock the Block’ Season 5: Which Teams Are Returning to Compete?

The four teams returning for a second chance at the “Rock the Block” crown are Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas (from “Bargain Block”), Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis (from “Unsellable Houses”), Bryan and Sarah Baeumler (from “Renovation Island” and “Battle on the Beach”), and Page Turner and Mitch Glew (from “Fix My Flip”).

Bynum and Thomas previously faced off against Lamb and Davis as both teams originally appeared on “Rock the Block” season three. Both teams lost out on the win to Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson from “Married to Real Estate”, however Lamb and Davis picked up one weekly win during the season for their main bedroom design.

The Baeumlers and Turner and Glew all have more recent experience on the show, having competed on season four, which aired in March 2023. While both teams lost in the end to Michel Smith Boyd and Anthony Elle from “Luxe for Less”, the Baeumlers took home a weekly win for their exterior, while Turner and Glew took home the win for their living room.

Each of the four season-five teams will have a budget of $250,000 and six weeks to add as much value as they can to one of four identical homes along the Florida coast. According to the network, this season’s homes feature a pool and boat dock, giving the teams extra opportunities to add value.

The new season is expected to premiere in March 2024.

Keith Bynum Shared Behind-the-Scenes Photos from Set

Bynum and Thomas celebrated the announcement of the new season by sharing photos from set to Instagram on October 26. “It’s time to WIN this time!!!!!! Redemption round of Rock the Block is in the works and this time I am listening to Evan!! This house is gonna blow y’all away!!” Bynum wrote in the post’s caption.

“Redemption Rock the Block! It’s on!” Thomas added in the comment section.

Fans shared their excitement about the returning teams in the post’s comment section, with one user writing, “Ooooh now I’m stoked to watch! 🔥🔥🔥”

“I loved that main bedroom from your last home! Y’all are going to win this time!! Can’t wait!!” another fan wrote.

“You guys DID rock the block last time!! This time, you WILL bring it and WIN!! ❤️🔥👏” a third fan added.

