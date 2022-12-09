Ben Napier Almost Kissed Wife Erin 12 Hours After They Met

HGTV host Ben Napier writes another page in his and his wife Erin’s love story every morning, literally.

Southern Living reported last month that Ben writes Erin a letter every morning before she wakes up, and this week Erin shared one of those letters with fans on Instagram, along with the story behind it.

“Good Morning!!!” the letter, dated December 8, 2022 and written on Ben’s stationary using a typewriter, read, “It is Goulet day. After work, I should dress in a really classy outfit and walk into the pond for a photoshoot. After that, we coul ride around in your Beetle and get some cheese sticks?? Love, big”. In the post’s caption, Erin explains that today is the anniversary of one of her and Ben’s first days together, where he almost kissed her

See the letter, and hear what fans have to say after Erin explains what “Goulet day” means and how Ben almost kissed Erin, below.

Erin Napier Was Dating Somebody When She Met Ben

Alongside her husband Ben’s letter, Erin Napier shared a college-era photo of Ben singing on campus with two friends, and another of Ben standing in a lake in a sweater and brown velvet blazer, holding a labrador puppy in his arms and a corn-cob pipe in his mouth. Erin went on to clarify that this second photo was part of a yearbook feature of different students around campus, for which Erin was tasked with photographing and interviewing Ben, whom she admittedly had a crush on.

“On the day we met, I was sort of dating a guy I worked with at the hospital pharmacy named — let’s call him Charlie. And I was dating him because he looked a little bit like Ben Napier, this guy I had a crush on,” Erin says. The night before the photo shoot, she had dinner with Ben in a dining hall, and then went “to Charlie’s house after work to watch Mystic River and I got a text from Ben, whom I’d only finally really met that day. He was offering to see me the next day so he could check the brakes on my Volkswagen because I’d told him, a car guy, they’d been making a weird sound. I did not care about my brakes at all, reader.”

Erin writes on about how she was very insecure at this point because of how popular Ben was on campus, but was thrilled at the prospect of spending more time with him.

Erin also explains that at the photo shoot the next day, Ben was dressed in the sweater and blazer to appear “academic and sophisticated” for the yearbook feature. “He was standing in the lake to be sure people knew he wasn’t serious at all,” Erin says, going on to explain why Ben now refers to this as “Goulet day” is because Ben “looked like Robert Goulet on SNL.”

Later, Erin and Ben were alone in the yearbook office doing the interview, and near the end of the interview, Erin wrote that, “My heart raced now because he tilted his head as if he would kiss me and I wanted him to so badly. He came a half inch closer and was answering the question I had asked him quietly and I knew this was it and then he stopped. He grinned and said ‘you were gonna let me kiss you.’ I denied it obviously, because you can’t fall in love and kiss someone 12 hours after meeting them can you?”

Fans Share Love Stories of Their Own

Fans loved hearing more about how Erin and Ben Napier became a couple, and they’ve taken to Erin’s comments section to share their own love stories.

“Your love reminds me so much of my grandparents’ story, but theirs took place in San Francisco in the 1940s,” one fan shared, “We found my Nana’s diary that documented every date they had until their wedding. God bless you guys and your sweet family. Your girls will cherish these stories forever! ❤️”