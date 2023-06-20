Ben Napier & Dave Marrs Exchange Dad Jokes

HGTV stars Ben Napier and Dave Marrs both rang in Father’s Day 2023 with their families, but in a June 18 Instagram post by the network, HGTV shared a clip of the two fathers exchanging corny dad jokes with each other.

“What better way to celebrate Father’s Day than with a slew of groan-worthy dad jokes from Cool Dads™️ [Ben and Dave],” HGTV captioned the post, which saw Napier and Marrs standing together sharing a laugh.

“What’s up y’all, I’m Dave Marrs,” Ben opened the video with a joke, with Dave adding on, “and I’m Ben Napier.”

Ben Napier & Dave Marrs Celebrate Father’s Day

Napier started the Dad Joke video. After pointing out Marrs’ facial hair, he went on to say, “I didn’t [have facial hair] for a long time, I used to hate it, actually, but then it grew on me.”

“So I ordered a chicken and an egg from Amazon, I’ll let you know,” Marrs followed up. Napier was initially silent at the end of that joke, expecting more to be said, but then laughed once he realized Marrs’ reference to the age-old question “Which came first, the chicken or the egg?”

“Are you a coffee drinker? I love coffee. Have you ever had a ‘sad’ cup of coffee? It’s called a ‘depresso’,” Napier said, following Marrs up.

The pair each exchanged one more Dad Joke before Marrs closed out the video, breaking Napier into laughter when he quipped, “My chameleon just won’t change color. I’m just worried it has reptile dysfunction.”

Fans and followers were having a laugh at the pair’s comedy routines, and were quick to make their thoughts known in the comment section of HGTV’s post.

“😂 😂 😂! The best!!!!” Dave’s wife and “Fixer to Fabulous” co-host Jenny Marrs commented.

“Good dad jokes from two of my favorite jokers! Happy Fathers Day!” another user added.

“The two of you should have your own show on hgtv 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂” a third fan suggested. While they didn’t share much of their project time together, Napier and Marrs, along with their wives Erin and Jenny, respectively, travelled to Fort Morgan, Colorado to join forces for the second season of “Home Town Takeover” which finished airing on the network earlier this Spring.

‘Home Town Takeover’ Season 2 Almost Didn’t Happen

With the popularity of the “Home Town” and “Fixer to Fabulous” couples, it would seem that having the Napiers and Marrses team up for “Home Town Takeover” season 2 would be a no-brainer, however Jenny Marrs shared in April 2023 that it took a lot of extra work to ensure that she and Dave would be able to join Ben and Erin’s spinoff series and that the collaboration almost didn’t come to be.

“We couldn’t figure out how it was possible, honestly. Our production company had to rework our entire ‘Fixer to Fabulous’ schedule,” Jenny admitted.

Dave added to his wife’s comment, saying, “We love small-town America, and we loved seeing what happened in Wetumpka, the emotion and the energy that was there, we just had to figure out a way to do it.” Since Dave is originally from Colorado, he was also eager to jump at the chance to return to his home state, an opportunity he was able to see through thanks to the hard work of his “Fixer to Fabulous” team.

READ NEXT: Bryan Baeumler Honors a Late Friend With His Children